With Easter and Passover falling on the same weekend, in the middle of spring break season, expect high traffic at airports across the nation. Why? Because—good news—airfares are still affordable. The bad: lengthy security lines, unless you buy TSA’s workaround. Read on, fair flier, for a preview of what to expect in the air this spring.

Airfares in a Holding Pattern

Spring is the season of portent for airfares, poised between annual winter lows and summer highs. Depressed fuel prices have kept airfares down, but with their recent rise, fares too will rise. But not yet, say experts. Spring tickets are still a good deal, down nearly 6 percent versus last spring according to Hopper, the airfare prediction site. It found the average domestic round-trip ticket costs $223 in March and ticks up to $230 in April.

“A lot of what we’ve seen in terms of downward pressure is based on competition,” said Patrick Surrey, chief data scientist for Hopper, citing the growth of low-cost carriers and the advent of basic economy fares among legacy airlines. “I think that we might be at the end of the road, and that airfares will start creeping upwards as we go forward from here.”

The Cheapest $85 You Can Spend

The Transportation Security Administration is pushing its TSA Pre-Check program that provides access to expedited security lanes to enrollees, who pay $85 for a five-year term. (The agency notes the cost breaks down to $17 a year.)