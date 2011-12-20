6 Agritourism Hotels Around the World

When I checked in to my whitewashed cottage, I found champagne in the fridge, along with house-made truffles and chocolate chip cookies. I sampled a cookie before testing the outdoor shower, with its solar-heated water and stone-tiled floor.

The lodge is a spin-off of a boutique chocolatier (also named Hotel Chocolat ) based in the United Kingdom. It aims to restore St. Lucia’s cacao farming, which thrived before mid-20th-century industrialization drove prices down. Since 2005, the company has been refurbishing the Rabot Estate, which dates to 1745. Hotel Chocolat has planted 13,000 trees and retrained local farmers to grow cacao.

Alphonsus “Stan” Stanislas stretched a pole above our heads and slid it along a branch of a cacao tree. Using the blade at the end of the pole, he cut a squashlike pod from the tree, then scored it with a pocket knife to reveal a hive of white, pulp-covered beans the size of grapes. Stan directed me to pop a bean in my mouth. It was a little slimy but fruity. These beans—once they’re fermented, dried, roasted, and ground—will become chocolate, the star ingredient of Hotel Chocolat, a new 14-room lodge set in a 140-acre cacao plantation on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

Then I joined the plantation tour led by Stan, the estate’s agricultural consultant. As fellow guests and I tramped through the cacao orchards, we learned how farmers graft saplings and nurture pods from blossoms. After we sampled the cacao beans, Stan turned us over to chef Jon Bentham, who was waiting at the bar beside the infinity pool. He stationed each of us at warmed marble mortars with individual jars of roasted-and-hulled beans.

“Throw those into your bowl and start grinding until you get a paste,” he instructed, and we muscled our beans into a shiny mush. Next we added cocoa butter—a bean by-product—and powdered sugar. “It’s very chocolaty. Try it,” Bentham tempted us.

I didn’t need the invitation. I had already dipped into the blend, still crunchy with fractured beans. A machine did the rest of the work, producing the smooth, molten chocolate we poured into candy-bar molds. The chocolate set while we ate lunch at the resort’s Boucan restaurant, where every dish—from gazpacho to snapper—is prepared with cacao.

After our meal and a cacao-oil massage, it was time for my handmade candy bar. It was bliss, and I polished it off all too quickly. I thought, as I gazed out at the pod-laden trees, I’ll just have to make another one.

Estancia Nipebo Aike in El Calafate, Argentina

Estancia Nipebo Aike

Gauchos on horseback still herd sheep and cattle at a ranch set in a gorgeous Andean valley in Los Glaciares National Park. You can hike along dramatic glacial outcrops and help to milk cows and shear sheep. Connect with the livestock on a different level in the dining room, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Finca Rosa Blanca in Costa Rica

Finca Rosa Blanca in Costa Rica

Guests at this 13-room retreat in Costa Rica’s central highlands can tour the estate’s 36 acres of coffee fields. After the walk, try a “cupping,” or tasting, of the shade-grown organic blends. End with a soak in your suite’s jungle-view tub.

Villa Campestri in Florence

Villa Campestri in Florence

The olive reigns at Villa Campestri, a Renaissance villa built around a 13th-century fort. Activities include grove tours, oil tastings, seasonal cooking classes, and olive oil massages. The restaurant L’Olivaia serves farm-fresh Tuscan food with Campestri olive oil front and center.

Los Poblanos in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Los Poblanos in Albuquerque

The Spanish-style bed and breakfast Los Poblanos is famous for lavender, the focus of lectures, festivals, cooking classes, and a line of spa products distilled on-site. Rooms feature beehive-shaped kiva fireplaces, wood floors, and traditional New Mexican art.

Dalabelos in Crete

Dalabelos in Crete

Pick and press grapes or olives, depending on the season, at this stone-walled resort with views of the Cretan archipelago. Other activities, such as seminars on making Cretan ceramics, are offered throughout the year.

Glenburn Tea Estate in Darjeeling, India

Glenburn Tea Estate in Darjeeling, India

The views from your suite—of the Kanchenjunga Mountains, the hills of Sikkim, or the Rung Dung River—might make it hard to leave, but it’s worth it to learn about every stage of tea-making on a tour of the fields and factory. A tasting reveals the ways a tea’s flavor is affected by where and how it’s grown, harvested, and processed. glenburnteaestate.com.

