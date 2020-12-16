Where are you going?
Zurich's Classic Restaurants

Collected by Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert
Dining in one of Zurich’s classic restaurants is not only a treat for the taste buds, but also a step back into Switzerland’s past. The almost 100-year-old Kronenhalle is among the most esteemed of Zurich's restaurants, with its fabulous food matched by the expensive decor. Alfresco dining doesn’t get better than snuggling under a blanket outside the Zunfthaus zur Zimmerleuten and indulging in an all-you-can-eat fondue session. Zurich is also home to the world's oldest vegetarian restaurant.
Kronenhalle

Rämistrasse 4, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Open since 1924, Zurich’s most esteemed classic restaurant exudes wealth—mahogany wood paneling, glittering chandeliers—and patrons would need a lot of it to dine here, too. (The veal steak with morel sauce and spätzli, a favorite, is an...
Zeughauskeller

Bahnhofstrasse 28A, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Sure, the menu comes in a dozen languages, but Zeughauskeller is no mere tourist trap. Occupying a 15th century building on Paradeplatz, the setting—arched windows, wooden ceiling beams and stone columns—is transportive, while traditional dishes...
Hiltl

Sihlstrasse 28, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
With its sausage-centric food culture, Zurich may not be the most likely home for the world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant, but family-owned Hiltl has been serving up vegetarian fare for over four generations. This restaurant competes with the...
Zunfthaus Zur Waag

Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Zurich’s original 14 guilds were established in Medieval times to represent different crafts- and tradesmen, and their grand, stately buildings that still dot the city are a testament to their one-time power. Fortunately, most are well-preserved...
Zunfthaus zur Zimmerleuten

Limmatquai 40, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
At this 18th century guild house along the Limmatquai, tourists huddle under blankets around outdoor tables indulging on “fondue à discrétion” (all-you-can-eat fondue). Meanwhile, locals dine upstairs on traditional specialties like the meaty ...
Johanniter

Niederdorfstrasse 70, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
The right bank of the Limmat is home to the busy, cobblestoned Niederdorfstrasse, lined with bustling cafés, bars and restaurants, none more bustling than the sprawling over-a-century-old Johanniter, a can’t-miss-it spot with its giant Swiss and ...
Pavillon

Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Baur au Lac, the grande dame of Bahnhofstrasse hotels open since 1844, is home to the city's most beautiful restaurant, with a stunning glass gazebo with Lalique chandeliers overlooking the hotel’s private park. Chef Laurent Eperon’s dishes are...
