Where to Find the Best Gin-Tonic in San Sebastián

A meal in San Sebastián isn’t over til the gin-tonic is poured. No, not a gin and tonic, but a gin-tonic. This cocktail leaves familiar territory and gets a makeover in the hands of San Sebastián’s barmen, with the ratios and preparation very different from the familiar 5 o'clock cocktail. The best gin-tonics are super-refreshing and more likely to be fish-bowl size than served in a tumbler, so make like a local and sit back, relax, and sip to the scenery of San Sebastián’s streets.