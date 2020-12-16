Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Where to Find the Best Gin-Tonic in San Sebastián

Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
A meal in San Sebastián isn’t over til the gin-tonic is poured. No, not a gin and tonic, but a gin-tonic. This cocktail leaves familiar territory and gets a makeover in the hands of San Sebastián’s barmen, with the ratios and preparation very different from the familiar 5 o'clock cocktail. The best gin-tonics are super-refreshing and more likely to be fish-bowl size than served in a tumbler, so make like a local and sit back, relax, and sip to the scenery of San Sebastián’s streets.
Save Place

Atari Gastroteka

Calle Mayor, 18, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Everyone knows a pintxo hop is a must-do in San Sebastián. What everyone doesn't know is that Atari Gastroteka, located in the shadows of the old town's beautiful Santa Maria church, is the perfect last stop on the tour. Their artisan foie is...
More Details >
Save Place

La Gintonería

Zabaleta Kalea, 6, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Gintonería, in the less-traversed neighborhood of Gros, could very well be the best gin-tonic in San Sebastián. With two shelves laden with premium and hard-to-find gins, it's a gintonaholic's dream. They have a selection of premium tonics and...
More Details >
Save Place

La Madame

San Bartolome Kalea, 35, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Madame is one of the most forward-facing dining spots in San Sebastián. It's one of the only place in the city where you can find well-executed fusion cuisine, with touches of American, Japanese, French and Basque cuisine and perhaps THE only...
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel Maria Cristina, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Sebastian

Paseo, República Argentina Kalea, 4, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Inaugurated in 1912 by its namesake, the Spanish regent Maria Cristina, this belle epoque landmark has welcomed international elite to its gilded halls from day one. Designed by the same architect behind the Ritz in Paris, the hotel has long been...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Cote

Fermin Calbeton Kalea, 48, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Cote, apart from dishing up delicious gin-tonics and (gasp!) frozen daiquiris, is one of those spots to see and be seen. There's always ambience, even midweek, and the bartenders are friendly. And I'm not just saying that because of their habit of...
More Details >
Save Place

Museo del Whisky

Alameda del Blvd., 5, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
What happens in the Museo del Whisky stays in the Museo del Whisky. And in this institution of Donosti, you never know what will happen. With a wild selection of whiskeys (as the name suggests) and an equally impressive gamut of cocktails, Museo...
More Details >
Save Place

Dickens Cocktelería

Alameda del Blvd., 27, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
I don't want to use the word overrated. Many people rave about Coctelería Dickens, but I stopped going there after I paid five euros for a coffee. However, those who are loyal to the bar manage to see past the exorbitant prices to the man behind...
More Details >
Save Place

Bar Stick Patxi Troitiño Sotillo

Calle de Etorbidea Nafarroa, 69, 20100 Errenteria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Ask any barman in San Sebastián who he looks up to, and the answer is likely to be Patxi Troitiño. And where is this Patxi? On the outskirts of San Sebastián, in the municipality of Errenteria, tending is tiny bar, Bar Stick. He'll also be giving...
More Details >
Save Place

Gott Bar

Plaza Constitución, 5, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Most of the great cocktails and gin-tonics of the city don't come with a view. When you just have to be sitting outside, enjoying the setting sun and the evening ambience, Gott is a good bet. Discriminating tastes will find a wide variety of...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without