Where to Eat and Drink in Glasgow

From cozy tearooms and low-key cafés to modern restaurants and vibrant music clubs, Glasgow's food-and-drink scene has something for everyone.
64 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1NY, UK
Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, Cafe Gandolfi is a bona fide dining landmark in the Merchant City district of central Glasgow. It’s aged remarkably well, thanks to its organic timber furniture by Tim Stead and simple but...
910 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7TF, UK
If one area has dramatically transformed into Glasgow’s latest dining destination, it’s Finnieston. Once a rather nondescript district between the stylish West End and the City Centre, Finnieston is now the place to go, whether for...
42 Otago Ln, Glasgow G12 8PB, UK
Any tea aficionado best sharpen their sleuthing abilities and set out to find Tchai-Ovna. Squirrelled away on a residential street in the Glasgow Uni ’hood, this cosy tea house is a welcome reprieve from the damp cold that seats itself into your...
12 Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12 8SJ, UK
If you wanted to trace Scotland’s modern culinary renaissance, you would begin here, on Ashton Lane in Glasgow’s West End, where the late Ronnie Clydesdale opened Ubiquitous Chip in 1971. Even then, Clydesdale recognized that Scottish...
164 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 2LW, UK
“Let’s have a Greggs!” This refrain is certainly something you may overhear while roaming the rather handsome streets of Glasgow. Is Greggs a chain? Yes. Does Greggs have a rather ubiquitous presence? Certainly. Did somehow I find myself back...
421 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3LG, UK
A Glasgow institution, "Sleazy's" as the locals call it, is your one stop shop for arts, music, and cheap White Russians. Check the calendar for live music shows and make it a dinner stop, too -- a menu of gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads...
42 Otago Ln, Glasgow G12 8PB, UK
Among the bustling back lanes of Glasgow's West End you’ll find Tchai Ovna, a charming teahouse that offers the perfect atmosphere to soothe your mind, body, and soul. With embroidered seating and a selection of vegan food and teas from around the...
28 Gibson St, Glasgow G12 8NX, UK
This West End spot is known for its haggis, but on my first night in Scotland, I wasn't quite up to that traditional savory pudding of sheep's pluck, oatmeal, onions, and spices encased in stomach lining and then stewed into submission. Instead, I...
Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX, UK
Translating into ‘big song’ in Gaelic, Òran Mór is a linchpin of entertainment in Glasgow’s trendy west end. Located in the former Kelvinside Parish Church, this stunner of a venue is host to concerts (think FKA Twigs), plays (the irresistible...
244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT, UK
Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Clash, and U2 are just a few of the seminal acts to have performed at this vaunted music hall since it first opened in 1934. Occupying a massive city center building with street-level market stalls and an iconic neon...
48 Drygate, Glasgow G4 0XX, UK
Converted from an old warehouse just a beat from the heart of the city in Glasgow’s East End, Drygate Brewing Co. is the United Kingdom’s first experiential brewery. Sit in the Brewhouse Restaurant and you’ll be treated to a view of Drygate’s...
17 Vinicombe St, Glasgow G12 8SJ, UK
This west end bar is an absolute must for lovers of good drink and architecture alike. Situated in a former cinema, the awe-inspiring space spills out over a number of levels, with the central atrium visible from all regions so you can always keep...
