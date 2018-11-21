Where to Drink in Reykjavik

Þórsgata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

This French-style bistro is a perennial favorite for locals, who come here for breakfast, brunch, dinner, or just drinks. The menu has a Scandinavian focus with some international offerings—hence regular dishes like catch of the day and a hearty fish soup can be found alongside high-quality steaks, club sandwiches, and moules marinières. Lunch specials keep the place busy during the week, and the weekend brunches are a big draw too. The bar’s offerings are equally balanced, with a range of beers, wines, and cocktails as well as fresh smoothies. Pleasant service, a classic, upmarket interior, and a generally convivial atmosphere conspire to make this bistro a great all-rounder.