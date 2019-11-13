HomeTravel GuidesCaliforniaRutherford

Where the Locals Eat in Napa Valley

Hidden in plain sight, these under-the-radar restaurants are what Napa locals look for when dining out. Casual, comfortable and affordable are key when you live in one of the most-visited wine regions in the world. A burrito to go, a burger at the bar; boozy brunch, house-made pasta and killer cocktails are a few of the local favorites. Stop chasing the stars and trust the locals, they do know a bit about the food and wine scene of Napa Valley.

Potato skins and caviar at Charlie's in Napa Valley / St. Helena
Charlie’s Napa Valley
Newcomer to St. Helena by former French Laundry chef, Elliott Bell, is a can’t miss when you’re in Napa. This bright, convivial restaurant is the ideal spot for a happy hour, dinner, or (thanks to its “late-for-Napa” closing time of 11 pm) an after-dinner drink and snack. It’s social, it’s fun, and the food is darn good too. Expect dishes like firecooked flatbreads and seasonal dips or crispy fried chicken and a platter of fresh seafood. Don’t miss the potato-skins-and caviar dish on their happy hour menu. It’s also very gluten-free friendly, with every dish on the menu able to be made gluten free.
Oxbow
Rachel Weill, AFAR Media
Oxbow Public Market
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result: Oxbow is a good place to go for a great meal. Food vendors include Hog Island Oyster Co., Kara’s Cupcakes, Ritual Coffee Roasters, and Three Twins Ice Cream. There’s a stand-alone location of Gott’s Roadside, the St. Helena drive-in that first became famous under the name Taylor’s Refresher. Also at the market: outposts of Model Bakery and The Fatted Calf butcher and charcuterie. The Oxbow even houses a handful of merchants, including Hudson’s Greens & Goods; Napa Bookmine; and the Napa Valley Distillery, a local spirits manufacturer that sells tonics and syrups at this location. Pro tip: Swing by the Oxbow on Tuesday nights, when nearly every vendor remains open late for “Locals’ Night.”
November 13, 2019
4f0763af9e881aa1c89ce33a5b0595fe.jpg
Angele Restaurant and Bar
Angele
540 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When Angéle opened on the banks of the Napa River more than 10 years ago, it was a brave move, considering there was very little in the way of foot traffic in Downtown at that time. (The river even still flooded from time to time.) Napa has completely changed, but the relaxing local vibe and the quality of the rustic, French country-inspired cuisine has not. Hunker down in the former boat house for roasted quail or duck confit and a negroni on a rainy winter night — or, in sunnier weather, grab a table on the deck and a enjoy a bottle of Provence-style rosé and a dozen oysters while overlooking the river (which, thankfully, no longer floods).
April 20, 2021
 · 
Courtney Humiston
173a80360a5cff5792bfa6bb5a60d642.jpg
@daywaste
La Luna Market & Taqueria
1153 Rutherford Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573, USA
A favorite among vineyard and cellar workers of all nationalities, La Luna keeps the Napa Valley workforce fed. It’s fast, it’s cheap, it’s the best burrito around. There are picnic tables out back with vineyard views, real Mexican Coca-Cola, and not a limo or pair of stilettos in sight. In Rutherford, off Highway 29, it makes for a convenient pit stop whether you’re wine tasting or shoot thinning. Also, if you need a hat, a harvest hook knife, or a giant bag of chicharones, La Luna has it.
April 20, 2021
 · 
Courtney Humiston
46820fea4e04a1cda726d36b9b60864d.jpg
Goose and Gander
1245 Spring St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
In St. Helena, what was once Martini House is now a fun new restaurant called Goose & Gander. Go on a warm Friday night, ask for a table outside under the big oak tree, and order this Coastal Pimm’s Cup cocktail, made with St. George Terroir gin, Bay Laurel leaves, and edible flowers. Pair it with the pork belly wedge or the G&G burger, and you will leave happy and satisfied.
April 20, 2021
 · 
Courtney Humiston
Taken in St. Helena, CA.
Taken in St. Helena, CA.
Cook St. Helena
1310 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
It’s easy to miss this unassuming restaurant on St. Helena’s Main Street. And, as far as the locals are concerned, that’s okay. The tiny, always bustling italian-inspired restaurant is a favorite amongst the people who live here for the friendly staff and the fresh, ever-changing menu. The pasta, made in house, is definitely “the thing to get — not that there are many any other options. They also have a small but delightful wine list and specialty cocktails and as of October, 2013, they will start serving brunch on Sundays. Photo via Flickr
April 20, 2021
 · 
Courtney Humiston
12755f93cfd1ccbd201117542d81bdc3.jpg
Grace’s Table
1400 2nd St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Napa Valley is home to some fantastic restaurants, several of which are located in the few square blocks of downtown Napa. My favorite among these is Grace’s Table. The owner and chef combines a global awareness of flavors with a commitment to local, sustainable sources of fine ingredients. Seasonal vegetables are often those he has just picked from his garden earlier in the day. Besides the vibrant flavors of the lunch and dinner menus, Grace’s Table serves an excellent breakfast, with European-style offerings of fresh baguette, seasonal fruit, and homemade yogurt—though the flavorful egg dishes are not to be missed either. Tip: Head to the late-afternoon happy hour for a chance to sample small plates from the dinner menu.
April 20, 2021
 · 
Jenna Francisco
9d9d430e05f2469cbedcaf328631aee7.jpg
Torc
1140 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
The ingredients may seem familiar, but the flavors and preparation are inspiring and innovative at Torc. Serving fresh, local, and seasonal food should be a given in Napa Valley, but that’s not enough to win the culinary warfare of one of the world’s most celebrated dining destinations these days. Fortunately, Chef O’Toole doesn’t depend solely on freshly unearthed radishes. Well-honed technique and internationally inspired ingredients (serrano ham, Maryland soft-shell crab, mangos, and chile sambal) bring a next-level treatment to the locally foraged mushrooms and just-sprouted pea shoots. The menu always feels fresh and lively and the room—stone walls, dark bar, and warm wood floors—is masculine and welcoming.
April 20, 2021
 · 
Courtney Humiston
3c533c96bbf057aaf83827fabf5e49f9.jpg
Boon Fly Café
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When you tell your friends that you’re headed here, everyone will chime in about the dish that you have to get. ‘Make sure you try the smoked salmon flatbread!’ ‘The burger, be sure to get the burger’.’ ‘The donuts! You have to get the donuts!’ It’s good to know that with breakfast, brunch or lunch, they don’t take reservations. Be prepared to possibly wait and hang out on the porch swings or hang out at the bocce courts and play a while (they’re about a 10-minute walk from Boon Fly). With dinner, they do take reservations and I’d encourage you to get those well-ahead. If you’ve had a big bike ride in nearby Napa Valley or are headed in to downtown Napa for a concert or event, Boon Fly Cafe is just 5 miles away and will leave you with your belly full and happy.
April 20, 2021
 · 
Bronwen Gregory
open-uri20130408-20334-4js5g9
Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ
975 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This is one of my favorite places to meet friends that are in California and visiting wine country. It has everything to do with the delicious BBQ, excellent collection about wine, and the casual and convivial atmosphere.

Bounty Hunter is in the town of Napa, and it can be a great place to eat dinner if you’re in town to catch a show at the intimate Uptown Theater.

A few of my favorites include the Beer Can Chicken and the St. Louis Ribs. The bird is smoked with a full Tecate beer tucked inside; the ribs will fall apart and just melt in your mouth.

They have 40 wines by the glass and 400 other highly sought-after bottles that the Bounty Hunter himself has sniffed out on your behalf.

Dig in and have a smoking good time.
April 20, 2021
 · 
Bronwen Gregory
