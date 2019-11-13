Where the Locals Eat in Napa Valley

975 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA

This is one of my favorite places to meet friends that are in California and visiting wine country. It has everything to do with the delicious BBQ, excellent collection about wine, and the casual and convivial atmosphere.



Bounty Hunter is in the town of Napa, and it can be a great place to eat dinner if you’re in town to catch a show at the intimate Uptown Theater.



A few of my favorites include the Beer Can Chicken and the St. Louis Ribs. The bird is smoked with a full Tecate beer tucked inside; the ribs will fall apart and just melt in your mouth.



They have 40 wines by the glass and 400 other highly sought-after bottles that the Bounty Hunter himself has sniffed out on your behalf.



Dig in and have a smoking good time.