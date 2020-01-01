What to Eat in Panama
Collected by Roberto Quintero , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
If you come to Panama expecting just Latino food, you’re in for a big surprise: You might find dim sum on the breakfast table, lunch with an African accent, and ceviche at dinner that was probably today’s catch.
Save Place
Panamanians love Chinese brunch. The Chinese community here, one of the largest and most prosperous in the Western Hemisphere, is the result of a wave of immigration that began 160 years ago for railroad construction. One happy...
Save Place
Main Street · In front of la Iguana DO NOT CONFUSE WITH AZUL PARADISE HOTEL RESTAURANT NO CONFUNDIR CON RESTAURANTE DE HOTEL AZUL PARADISE, Bocas del Toro, Panama
This Bocas del Toro restaurant serves provocative Caribbean fusions that have become a foodie magnet. Choose from two five-course menus (standard or vegan, dinner only) under near-constant revision according to seasons and the chef’s...
Save Place
Calle 1a, Bocas del Toro, Panama
Breakfast is tops at Amaranto, a marvelous spot for a cup of joe, rich avocado toast or fluffy, mouth-watering waffles. The Isla Colón location offers fresh, healthy breakfasts and brunches (always with an impressive juice array) within a...
Save Place
Av Central entre Calle 11 y Calle 13, Casco Antiguo Panamá, Panamá, Panama
Chef Martino Pace’s Caliope may be the hottest, most delicious table in Panama. We love its original gastronomic concept—but don’t miss exceptional craft cocktails, either. The menu changes quarterly to showcase new fusion...
Save Place
Av Balboa s/n, Panamá, Panama
Panama City’s seafood market stands near the halfway point along the Cinta Costera, so the goodies on offer can be your reward after a long walkabout. Since colonial times, fishermen who sold the city its seafood have anchored here;...
Save Place
Panama City, Panama
There was a tradition years ago among Panama City dwellers: going out for fried fish in El Chorrillo, the raffish barrio where boxing legend Roberto Durán grew up. While the custom faded over the years, the popularity of El...
Save Place
Vía Argentina, Panamá, Panama
When it comes to matters breaded, battered, and fried (a Panamanian food obsession) you’ve got to try a carimañola (a cassava-meal fritter stuffed with meat), hojaldre (pretty much fried dough), and corn tortillas and...
Save Place
Vía Argentina, Panamá, Panama
Vía Argentina runs through the heart of El Cangrejo, the central neighborhood famed for its selection of restaurants, bars, and hotels. A walk along the street is like taking a gastronomic trip alongside all the immigrant groups...
Save Place
Panama City, Panama
Above and beyond the canal experience, A&PC is a good choice in its own right for an unforgettable Panama meal. Just being able to dine as you watch vessels pass through one of the world’s most colossal engineering marvels is a treat....
Save Place
Calle D, Panamá, Panama
Chef Hernán Correa, the creative force behind the restaurant known as Riesen, is famed for his love of experimentation: He transforms old-school Panamanian recipes into something all his own. Hits include a version of the pickled...
Save Place
Multiplaza, Panamá, Panama
Coffee culture is a big deal in Panama. And thanks to geisha-bean production in the highlands of Chiriquí (the province that borders Costa Rica), local coffees are some of the most sought-after in the world. Try them at Café Unido,...
Save Place
Local 1 20, Vía Argentina, Panama City, Panama
Summer is the season for the Panama Micro Brew Fest, a great chance to try what the nation’s backyard brewers are serving up. Don’t worry if you can’t make it— the tasty craft beers are available year-round. Buenas Pintas (...
Save Place
Av Central 1100, Panamá, Panama
Chef José Carles likes thinking of the dishes he creates as short stories that let him recount Panama’s history to his diners. He does as much at Donde José, his tight, 16-seat-only dining room (don’t forget...
Save Place
Calle 72 Este, Panamá, Panama
Cuquita Cookita is the latest venture from celebrated local chef Cuquita Arias de Calvo. She serves up “gourmet-homemade” in this colorful eat-in or take-out café. Desserts and other sweets are a specialty too, like her banana...
Save Place
Ocean Mall, Avenida de la Rotonda, Panamá, Panama
Mercao owes its name to chef Francisco Castro’s grandmother, and the contemporary cuisine is inspired by his homeland’s local markets, ingredients, and culture. He loves working with acidic, fruity flavors, fresh herbs, and every...
Save Place
Calle 50, Panamá, Panama
Maito snagged No. 36 on a recent list of Latin America’s 50 best restaurants. It was the sole Central American venue to make the cut, in addition to being named by the list’s authors as the top Panama restaurant in 2016....
Save Place
Calle 72 Este, Panamá, Panama
Carlos “Chombolín” Alba, the creator behind Intimo, focuses on local cooking and describes his restaurant as a “gastro-cultural” space. The place lives up to its name: In addition to seating only 28...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time