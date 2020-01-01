What to Eat in Colombia
Collected by Travesías
Not too long ago, Colombian cooking simply meant ‘comfort food,’ but chefs throughout the country are using the region's produce—fish, vegetables, fruit, coffee, and meat—and traditional recipes to create a new world cuisine. Come taste the revolution.
With an avowed attitude that “fancy doesn’t have to be boring,” this irresistibly colorful hotel is a top gathering place for local gentry and travelers alike. High-thread-count sheets and perfumed designer unguents are all in...
Calle 69 A # 5 – 75, Zona G, Bogotá, Colombia
Once a quiet residential neighborhood near Bogotá’s financial district, Zona G (as in gourmet) is now an all-city dining hot spot that’s abuzz day and night, serving everything from upscale burgers (at Gordo) and pizzas (at...
Cra. 9 #75-70, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Chef Harry Sasson is nothing short of an institution in Colombia’s culinary realm, one of the people responsible for having reactivated a local interest in haute cuisine. Mixed-grill aficionados will thrill equally to his langoustines (with...
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Once infamous for seedy salsa bars, La Macarena has been transfigured into one of the city’s smartest entertainment districts. Weekends and evenings the streets are packed with neighborhood residents as well as people from all over the city,...
Cra. 49 Junín #52-98, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Bandeja paisa, a hearty luncheon specialty ubiquitous in Antioquia and some other parts of Colombia, is a source of pride to many a Paisa—that is, a native of the province of Antioquia. Presentations vary, but traditionally the plate...
Cra. 60 #6838, Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia
Barranquilla’s must-go eatery for exceptional, local, and home-style specialties prepares its meals using organic, locally sourced produce only. In a warmly decorated, landmark colonial residence, Donde Mamá serves up a Colombian...
#34- a, Cra. 6 #34108, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
The interior spaces as well as the incredible rooftop at an amazing former mansion in Cartagena’s historic center are the setting for the Colombian Caribbean’s most talented bartenders. The cocktails mixed here are magic potions that...
Calle 38 # 8-19, Calle del Santísimo, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Carmen lies at the crossroads where quality, creativity, and sustainability (plus every other big-city culinary trend) meet. The namesake proprietress, alongside musician husband Rob Pevitts (both San Francisco Cordon Bleu graduates), is the...
Calle del Colegio # 34-60 Local 1, Centro Histórico, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
The 19th-century residence that houses this restaurant by chef Juan Felipe Camacho presents a subtle maritime vibe. The gustatory offering highlights a little bit of everything, but seafood and local shellfish—in generous portions—are...
Manga, Fuerte San Sebastián del Pastelillo, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
This dockside restaurant has a charming historic patina, as it is part of an actual fishing club headquartered in an 18th-century military Cartagena fortress, San Sebastián del Pastelillo. Sit at outdoor tables with views of the city, the...
As the name implies, experimentation is the order of the night at this chic cocktail palace. Those who like it fruity and sweet will love mixology just for them, fun and gaily colored, yet drinkable and soignée. Round out the experience...
Ready to plunge headlong into every kind of Colombia nightlife? La Jugada covers all the bases. Labyrinthine levels disclose seemingly innumerable party scenes, with a different, edgy DJ lording over all, in sundry music moods; you’ll also...
Calle #36, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
A menu as curated as it is creative greets diners within this venerable town house not far from the cathedral and Plaza Fernández Madrid, in Cartagena’s historic city center. Talented chef Heberto Eljach blends Japanese, Italian, and...
Spectacular creativity under direction from Chef Álvaro Clavijo—a reappreciation of Colombian ingredients, accented by US and European technique—landed El Chato on the coveted “Latin America’s 50 Best...
You’ll be surprised just how much they pack into Bar Enano, the “dwarf” sized saloon in at Restaurante El Bandido. Recent buzz has to do with lab-precise craft cocktails that have garnered media and specialty-organization...
