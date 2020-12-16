Where are you going?
What to Do in the Joshua Tree Desert

Collected by Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
We recommend taking the Twentynine Palms Highway from Palm Springs, then circling down through Joshua Tree National Park. Here’s how to stay entertained along the way.
Save Place

Joshua Tree National Park

California, USA
There are dozens of hiking options within Joshua Tree, but a ranger favorite is 49 Palms Oasis, a three-mile round-trip trek that leads to a true oasis of fan palms and shallow pools. This appeared in the October 2015 issue
More Details >
Save Place

Palms Restaurant

83131 Amboy Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
To get to Palms Restaurant, drive to what feels like the end of the earth, then keep going. There you’ll find a sprawling bar and concert venue that’s as quirky as it is secluded. The decor (old-time telephone booths, saloon-style signs), a killer...
More Details >
Save Place

Mojave Sands

62121 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, USA
Designer Blake Simpson crafted Mojave Sands over nearly a decade, and his detail-oriented vision is evident everywhere, from the perforated metal fencing to the hand-sculpted black walnut bed frames. Amenities are slim, but what the motel lacks in...
More Details >
Save Place

Pappy & Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Pioneertown, CA 92268, USA
There’s a reason you’ll find Pappy & Harriet’s in almost every guide to the desert: This Pioneertown roadhouse attracts some of the most diverse acts that roll through SoCal. Eating Santa Maria–style barbecue in a faux saloon—part of an old...
More Details >
Save Place

Art Queen

At Elf’s hideaway gallery, Art Queen, you can explore the World Famous Crochet Museum, buy a silkscreened “What Would Cher Do?” tank top, and wander through her found-object sculptures, such as the military vehicle turned concert stage. This...
More Details >
Save Place

High Desert Test Sites

Her High Desert Test Sites is a combination studio, home, and public workshop that hosts artists from all over the world. Check the calendar for frequent community events or sign up for a tour of the 80 acres, where you’ll explore sculptures and...
More Details >
Save Place

bkb ceramics

61705 CA-62, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, USA
A potter and longtime Joshua Tree resident, Bosworth sells his textured, geometric-patterned planters, vases, and mugs at BKB Ceramics, not far from High Desert Test Sites. This appeared in the October 2015 issue.
More Details >
Save Place

Integratron

2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285, USA
UFO advocate, George Van Tassel, began constructing the Integratron in the 1950s after an alien encounter with “Solgonda” who bestowed upon him the secrets of rejuvenation and time travel. The all-wood white dome structure contrasts with the blue...
More Details >

