What to Do around The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa
Off the coast of mainland Malaysia, Langkawi is an expanse of sandy beaches, forested mountains, and unique wildlife. Socialize with the residents or find solitude on the shores of a private island for the day. No matter what you do, it’ll be a trip to remember.
Jalan Pantai Dato Syed Omar, Kedah, 07000, MY-09, Malaysia
The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa has a lovely pool overlooking the sea. Perfect for relaxing and taking it easy and doing absolutely nothing. But if you do feel like going out and about, the main town, Kuah, and its jetty is pretty close by.
Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Make your way to the Kuah jetty point to catch a catamaran or speed boat to the Pulau Payar Marine Park. Situated about 1 hour away, this sanctuary is a series of islands and beaches perfect for viewing endangered marine life. While there are many...
Jetty Point Complex, 110, Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Unless you plan on lounging on the beach the whole time, which many people do, you'll need some form of wheels to get around Langkawi. Taking a scooter around the island makes the journey an adventure, and suddenly your destination is secondary to...
Kompleks Kraf Langkawi, Jalan Teluk Yu, Mukim Bohor, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Whenever I travel, I must buy at least one souvenir from each of the places I visit. And I usually make sure it's a locally produced good and not a 'Made in China' keychain (unless, of course, I'm actually visiting China!). If you're like me when...
Kompleks Dermaga Tanjung Lembung, Mukim Ulu Melaka, 07000, Langkawi, Kedah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
It sounds almost too fantastical to be true. A German man came to Malaysia thirty years ago and saved the ancient boat-building industry from the brink of extinction. Today, you can sail on his authentic Malaysian junk boat, the Naga Pelangi, and...
Jalan Makam Mahsuri, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
On the island legends and folklore have evolved for hundreds of years. The most well-known of these fables tells the story of a beautiful woman named Mahsuri who was unjustly accused of adultery. The maiden was sentenced to death but when the...
Jalan Pantai Dato Syed Omar, Kedah, 07000, MY-09, Malaysia
A trip to Langkawi typically means you're there for the nature, culture, and to unwind. After an active day of exploring, instead of indulging in a heavy meal or happy hour, re-energize with a massage. They offer all types of massage and have a...
Waterfalls as beautiful as these seem like they should be reserved for postcards and travel posters. It's hard to believe that you can actually go here. The Telaga Tujuh Waterfalls are also called the Seven Wells, because there are seven pretty...
Jalan Pantai Chenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Apart from marvelling at the wonderful array of fish in the largest aquarium in Malaysia, the Underwater World Langkawi, you can also find a nice collection of sea shells. Each one is carefully labelled with their scientific name, shape, and where...
For the up-close tour and mini-zoo experience visit the Langkawi WildLife Park. Unique and local species are just the norm in this place. Here you can really enjoy both a tour and your close interaction with the animals. Some, like the parrots,...
No.163, Jalan Tanjung Rhu, Ayer Hangat, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Junglewalla's immersive experiences and unique guides inspire visitors to experience Langkawi’s incredible natural history close up. The islands contain unique habitats—from the cave formations to the Malay rainforest. Take the early rainforest...
