Vegas beyond the Strip
Get beyond the Las Vegas Strip and visit downtown Las Vegas, which is currently going through a significant revitalization kick, as well as other parts of the city. The character and personality of downtown Las Vegas, in particular, is very different than that of the Strip, with lots of bars, an artistic culture, local shopping opportunities, and a walkable neighborhood. Elsewhere in Las Vegas, find locals hanging out at their favorite restaurants, watering holes, and parks.