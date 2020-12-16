Vegas beyond the Strip

Where are you going?
Get beyond the Las Vegas Strip and visit downtown Las Vegas, which is currently going through a significant revitalization kick, as well as other parts of the city. The character and personality of downtown Las Vegas, in particular, is very different than that of the Strip, with lots of bars, an artistic culture, local shopping opportunities, and a walkable neighborhood. Elsewhere in Las Vegas, find locals hanging out at their favorite restaurants, watering holes, and parks.
Fremont Street

Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
Park on Fremont

506 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Park on Fremont is a everything that a gastropub and beer garden should be, with a very cool, hipster bar (featuring taxidermy—a must these days), as well as ample space to stretch out underneath cafe lights in the back. It's like a little piece...
The Beat Coffeehouse & Records

520 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
The Beat Coffeehouse is part dive bar, part roadhouse, part concert hall, part cafe, but somehow, this combination works. It's a great place to catch a live show, chill out over a cappuccino (or a beer), and listen to tunes (on vinyl, of course)...
Go Raw Cafe

2910 West Lake East Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA
In the heart of Vegas, it can be difficult at times to find the healthiest of meals, given the penchant for fine dining (and steak) that characterizes the Strip. However, Go Raw Cafe has your back—with two locations in Vegas, Go Raw is on a...
Arts District

Arts District, Las Vegas, NV, USA
If you find that the Vegas Strip isn't really your cup of tea, head to the 18b Arts District which boasts galleries, restaurants and coffee shops at affordable prices.
Smith Center for the Performing Arts

361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106, USA
The Smith Center's 2012 grand opening Downtown was a huge deal for Las Vegas locals. Finally, touring musicals like Wicked and Book of Mormon had a had home in the Entertainment Capitol of the World. Both the Philharmonic and the Nevada Ballet...
Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, USA
Wander around downtown Las Vegas and you're likely to notice a number of old school signs that look nothing like the glitzy neon signs on the Strip. Vintage Vegas is alive and well in downtown, and there's been an active movement to preserve and...
Slotzilla

Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
A zip line installed down Fremont Street Experience has just gotten bigger and better. Slotzilla is a two-level, 1,700-foot-long zip line that will send riders speeding over the famous downtown pedestrian mall at 35 miles per hour. Wandering along...
Dig This Las Vegas

3012 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
How much fun can it possibly be to maneuver excavators, dig holes in dirt and carry heavy stuff around? It turns that this having your hands on the controls of heavy machinery is a lot of fun! Dig This is essentially an adult's playground (ages...
