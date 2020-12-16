Two weeks in Southern Mexico

Two Southern Mexico states of Oaxaca and Chiapas make up a lush and beautiful part of the country, rich in history, culture and wildlife. We recommend spending two weeks to take advantage of all Southern Mexico has to offer. Home to the palatial Maya ruins at Palenque and Yaxchilán, the waterfalls at Misol-Ha, highland forests and humid lowland jungles of Chiapas, the surfer-hippie vibe at Oaxaca's Playa Zipolite, the lovely colonial towns of San Cristóbal de las Casas and Oaxaca City, and more.