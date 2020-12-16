Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Two weeks in Southern Mexico

Collected by Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert
Two Southern Mexico states of Oaxaca and Chiapas make up a lush and beautiful part of the country, rich in history, culture and wildlife. We recommend spending two weeks to take advantage of all Southern Mexico has to offer. Home to the palatial Maya ruins at Palenque and Yaxchilán, the waterfalls at Misol-Ha, highland forests and humid lowland jungles of Chiapas, the surfer-hippie vibe at Oaxaca's Playa Zipolite, the lovely colonial towns of San Cristóbal de las Casas and Oaxaca City, and more.
Save Place

Yaxchilan, Chiapas

Yaxchilan, 29950 Ocosingo, Chis., Mexico
An hour boat ride along Usumacinta River on the Guatemala border can take you to Yaxchilan, Palenque’s less visited cousin in the tropics of Chiapas, Mexico. Twelve-thousand-year old architecture brings many questions to mind. But at this moment,...
More Details >
Save Place

Chiapas

Chiapas, Mexico
Active travelers who like a shot of adrenaline with their culture head to Mexico’s southern-most state. Latin America travel specialist Adventure Life Journeys recently introduced a nine-day Chiapas Adventure package that takes participants into...
More Details >
Save Place

Misol-Ha

Latin America
The water in Mexico isn’t only by the beach. This is Misol-Ha. Located deep in the jungles of Chiapas, the waters of Misol-Ha cascade 35 meters down into a 13.7 meter deep pool of water. The entire area is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation....
More Details >
Save Place

Auditorio Guelaguetza

Carr. Internacional, Area sin Asignacion de Nombre de Colonia, 68070 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Held every year during the last two weeks of July, the Guelaguetza festival highlights Oaxaca's diversity. Representatives of the different ethnic groups of Oaxaca state perform their traditional folk dances and throw items to the crowd that are...
More Details >
Save Place

Bahías de Huatulco

Bahías 207, T, 70989 Crucecita, Oax., Mexico
The Bays of Huatulco are paradise. Made up of 37 beaches spread across nine Oaxacan bays, Huatulco has the beauty and luxury accommodations of its Yucateca sister Cancún, with an intimacy and seclusion that the world famous mega-resort just can't...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without