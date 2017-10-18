Top Restaurants in Maine

515 Basin Point Rd, Harpswell, ME 04079, USA

Decisions, decisions: What’s the best reason to visit Dolphin Marina and Restaurant? Some come for the panoramic views over Casco Bay and its many islands. A few like the location on a working marina, where boats come and go. The savvy come for what many consider the finest “fish chowdah” and “lobstah stew” in the state—accompanied by a blueberry muffin, of course. The drive south down the Harpswell Peninsula and out to the tip of Basin Point enriches the experience. Seasoning the route are saltwater farms, sturdy New England homes, artist’s studios, lobster-trap fences, and dreamy boat-filled harbor vistas. It’s off the beaten track, but not unknown, so do make reservations, especially at sunset or on a full-moon night.