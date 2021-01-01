Top Restaurants in Key West
Collected by GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert
It's not surprising that this little island at the end of the continent is known for seafood, but the creative and artistic vibe of Key West means that the ocean-focused cuisine veers towards innovative. Come for the sun, stay for the fish!
429 Caroline St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Porch shares its porch with another bar, Caroline's Other Side, but you won't likely confuse the two. While the Other Side is all about the cocktail, the Porch sticks to beer and wine, and that tight focus pays off. With an international...
In the land of piña coladas and light beers, The Other Side cocktail lounge is chiseling out new booze territory one ice globe at a time. Drinks, loosely inspired by the Keys, are like nothing else on the island. There’s the frothy...
424 Eaton St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The tiny Flaming Buoy Filet Co. is located down a residential street (walk or come by cab—you won't find parking), so it feels removed from the crowds along Duval Street. From the simple menu, popular items include the...
1435 Simonton St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
You can enjoy a romantic dinner at a table set up on the beach at Spencer’s by the Sea, the upscale steakhouse at The Reach, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. (You can also eat on a less sandy deck over the beach or in the dining room.)...
3101 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Opened to celebrate Florida's healthy way of life, the Eco Bar is the only bar on the island to serve sustainable cocktails, wine, and craft beers. Chris Holland, who owns the Stoned Crab, is passionate about keeping things green....
207 Petronia St #101, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The name and vision for this neighborhood restaurant was inspired by the tough and spiritual protagonist, Santiago, in Hemingway's classic The Old Man and the Sea. The quirky and warm dining room, with...
245 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Latitudes isthe acclaimed restaurant at the Sunset Key Cottages, on Sunset Key, a small private island accessible only by boat. Take the ferry across the Key West Harbor—your scheduled ferry time is your reservation time. The dreamy ride across...
632 Olivia St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This stylishly nautical bar and restaurant is located in the Old Town on Olivia and Elizabeth streets, nicely removed from the hustle and bustle of Duval Street. The dining room decor pays tasteful tribute to Key...
420 Appelrouth Ln, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Mary Ellen's is known for its delicious grilled cheese sandwiches, which are made in nine gooey varieties and are accompanied to the table by a wide selection of dipping sauces. The menu makes a half-hearted (a little joke...
1075 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Ocean Grill & Bar is the locals' choice for special occasions. While the mood is relaxed (it's still Key West, after all), the cuisine hits all the right notes for a big night or brunch out. The generously wide porch is set with tables...
5620 MacDonald Ave, Stock Island, FL 33040, USA
Even in a town famous for seafood, sometimes pizza just sounds too good to pass up. On Stock Island, a bohemian neighborhood of Key West, Roostica, a wood-fired-pizza joint, serves a well-rounded menu of specialty pies,...
601 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Chances are that when you return home after your trip to Key West, someone will ask you if you went to the Green Parrot. It's that kind of iconic bar, the kind your parents' friends ended up atover spring break in college long ago.The bar started...
231 Margaret St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the heart of the historic seaport at the Key West Bight, the Half Shell Raw Bar occupies an old shrimp-packing building. The eatery is best known for a ceviche made with queen conch (conch is a seafood notoriously hard...
6810 Front St, Stock Island, FL 33040, USA
Hogfish Bar and Grill, under a thatched palapa roof with open sides, is tucked in among the boats and gulls of Safe Harbour Marina in Stock Island. In short, a meal or a drink there makes you feel like an insider, a salty local far from the...
425 Grinnell St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Azur Restaurant removes itself from the booze-chugging stereotype that Mile Zero usually has to offer. The setting is romantic and fun, with star-shaped light fixtures dangling throughout the beautifully decorated dining room. The eatery has a...
729 Thomas St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Blue Heaven is a favorite in Key West—Jimmy Buffett even mentioned it in one of his famous beach tunes. The whimsical courtyard is filled with brightly colored tables and chairs, twinkly lights, foliage, and stray animals. The bar and restaurant...
829 Fleming St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Lately I've been very into finding healthy eateries while traveling. My favorite nutritious spot in Key West is Date & Thyme, owned by Charlie Wilson, who studied at the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts,...
