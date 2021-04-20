Blue Heaven
Blue HeavenBlue Heaven is a favorite in Key West—Jimmy Buffett even mentioned it in one of his famous beach tunes. The whimsical courtyard is filled with brightly colored tables and chairs, twinkly lights, foliage, and stray animals. The bar and restaurant is owned and operated by a husband and wife whose creative backgrounds in art and literature inspired the space. There's a mini art gallery, a sandwich shop, and roaming roosters on the grounds. Once a boxing ring (with Ernest Hemingway as referee), the spot now pays tribute to the Caribbean, with bright accents and Cajun seasonings on the menu. Menu highlights include the scallops, which are locally celebrated, served with white wine and lemon butter with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and lots of garlic. Locals say the Key lime pie is one of the best in town.
Florida's Best Key Lime Pie at Blue Heaven
The title may sound presumptuous, but with over 500 positive reviews on Google, many of which reference the incredible Key Lime pie, I think it's a justified statement. With an eclectic, laid-back vibe, this is the type of place you can stroll into after a day on the beach without compromising incredible taste for atmosphere. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner this is what most locals refer to as a 'must-visit' restaurant for anyone visiting Key West.
Tasty Eats & Outdoor Dinning With Chickens!
On a recent trip to Key West a local recommended Blue Heaven to us - what a cool place! The food was delicious but the best part was the atmosphere: outside garden dining with chickens, roosters, and cats roaming freely. Of course we had to top off dinner with a slice of their mile high key lime pie - what a treat!