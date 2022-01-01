Top Restaurants in Dallas
Collected by Sandra Ramani , AFAR Contributor
Texas tastes are big, too, and its chefs bring monster-size ingenuity to Dallas restaurants, summoning flavors from around the world as well as places closer to home. Even if you're just here for the barbecue, you're bound to find something new to love.
Save Place
2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
When the Ritz-Carlton Dallas opened in 2007, it didn’t have to go far to find a star chef for its gourmet restaurant. Dubbed the father of Southwestern cuisine, and the author of notable cookbooks like The Texas Food Bible, Dean Fearing...
Save Place
2817 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
The always-packed third outpost of the much-heralded Uchi (after Austin and Houston) continues the tradition of serving authentic, beautifully presented Japanese dishes in a simple, refined setting. The menu changes four times a year, based on the...
Save Place
408 W Eighth St #101, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
With its tiny, intimate location (inside a 1920s-era former home) and all the accolades (including a James Beard semifinalist nod for Best Chef, Southwest), this Bishop Arts District spot remains one of the harder reservations to snag in...
Save Place
5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
In 2013, Jason Boso, the founder of the popular Twisted Root burger joints, felt the city was lacking a bar where he could feel equally comfortable taking his dad for a beer, hanging out with his buddies at night, and treating his wife to...
Save Place
400 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
Eating here might get a little messy, but it’s worth it. One of Dallas’s favorite BBQ spots smokes its meats over Texas post oak, serves them wrapped in butcher paper, and pairs them with cold draft brews—and the crowds go wild....
Save Place
1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
While it’s tough to verify El Fenix’s claim that this was one of the forefathers of Tex-Mex, there’s no denying that the homegrown chain is as much a part of culinary history as it is of Dallas’s. Started in 1916 by Mexican-immigrant Mike Martinez...
Save Place
2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Since 1980, when well-heeled Dallasites have needed a restaurant for a special family occasion, power breakfast, proposal, or impressive first date, they’ve come to The Mansion. One of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants—which,...
Save Place
3008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
For a modern Texas steakhouse experience done right, look no further than this perennial upscale favorite, opened in 1999 by noted restaurateur Phil Romano. The main attractions are the meats, including top-of-the-line prime steaks, chops, and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Ukraine + Travel Is Europe Travel Safe During Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine?
- 2 Travel for Good Electric Planes Are Coming Sooner Than You Think
- 3 COVID + Travel Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
- 4 Air Travel How Long Will Masks Be Required on Airplanes?
- 5 Visas + Passports U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look