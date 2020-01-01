Top Restaurants in Banff and Jasper National Parks
Collected by carolina novotny , AFAR Local Expert
The best places to eat in the Banff and Jasper areas range from fine dining to downright quirky. Sip vino from one of Canada's biggest wine cellars at the Post Hotel, or kick back with beer and fondue at rumored swingers' club the Grizzly House.
203 Caribou St, Banff, AB T1L 1A8, Canada
Step through Magpie & Stump's swinging doors, and you'll hear the sound of peanut shells crunching beneath your feet. The rowdy pub's saloon decor is an interesting choice, considering its menu is all Tex-Mex: Think spicy pork tacos, nacho...
608-B Patricia St, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Coco’s Cafe in Jasper is a shrine to everything that's wonderful about the first meal of the day. Java snobs will love the Phil & Sebastian Coffee, and health-conscious guests are always impressed with its locally sourced, organic...
211 Bear St, Banff, AB T1L 1A1, Canada
With tasty specials available most days throughout the off-season months, the Bear Street Tavern has a loyal clientele of locals year-round, giving it a genuinely homey and down-to-earth ambience. The menu, however, consists of more than just...
622 Patricia St, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Originally opened in 2006 by chef David Husereau, known for his appearance on Chopped Canada, Evil Dave’s Grill may have since changed ownership, but the menu remains prime-time ready. Try the Cowboy Sushi, the Luscious Lollipop Shrimp, or...
110, 211 Bear Street, Banff, AB T1L 1A8, Canada
Vegetarians and veggie lovers alike can sometimes get overlooked in Alberta, a region prized for its beef. Enter Nourish Bistro! This farm-to-table restaurant is the place to go if you’re craving a little more green in your diet. The staff...
201 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1H8, Canada
You can find a respectable beer selection at most Banff Avenue restaurants, but a well-crafted cocktail requires a little more intel. For a fabulous mixed drink, head to Block Kitchen + Bar on Caribou Street, an intimate venue specializing in all...
203 Village Road, Lake Louise, Village Rd, Alberta, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Reasonably priced food is somewhat hard to come by in the upscale hamlet of Lake Louise, which is why Bill Peyto’s Café is such a find. Located in the HI Lake Louise Alpine Centre hostel and within walking distance of the Samson Mall,...
207 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L, Canada
Dining at the Grizzly House is an experience. As soon as you walk in, it's obvious the place hasn’t changed much since it first opened decades ago. The interior is dark, and the wood-paneled wall is lined with taxidermy trophies. But the...
211 Bear St # 213, Banff, AB T1L 1E4, Canada
Best known by locals for its stunning views of the Canadian Rockies (nab a seat by the giant windows to make other diners jealous!), the Bison’s best-kept secret is its addictive dinner and Sunday brunch menus. Chefs Liz and Kirk are...
200 Pipestone Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
The Post Hotel & Spa is set in the heart of the pristine Banff National Park, surrounded by the Canadian Rocky Mountains and overlooking Lake Louise. The original log-walled lodge—opened in 1942 as the Lake Louise Ski Lodge—has...
