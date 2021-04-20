The Best Things to Do in St. Lucia

Chateau Belaire, St. Lucia

For those who are not ready to face a strenuous Pitons climb but still seek to experience incredible views of the peaks, the trek along the community-run Tet Paul Nature Trail is ideal. Local guides lead you up the “stairway to heaven” (yes, that’s what it’s called!), a leisurely 45-minute climb. At the summit, catch your breath and snap away at the views not just of the Pitons but all the way north to Mount Gimie (the island’s tallest peak), east to Vieux Fort, and even as far as the neighboring islands of Martinique and St. Vincent on a clear day. Along the trail, the guide will point out native fruit trees and plants, many of which have medicinal properties.