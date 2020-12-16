Three Perfect Days in Boulder
Collected by Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
Less than an hour from Denver, but worlds away, your trip to Boulder begins with the Pearl Street Mall—and its restaurants, pubs, and shops—and expands westward into the mountains. Plan on one day walking around town and along the Boulder Creek Path, one day driving to Nederland and the mountains, and another hiking the hogback. Tackle these suggested activities and meals in any order—you can't go wrong in Boulder.
I love living in Boulder because you can always head downtown and catch a show. Seen here: the "Zip Code Guy" does his thing, wow-ing locals and tourists alike with his inside geography skills. The Pearl Street pedestrian mall is filled with...
Far from New Orleans in foodie Boulder, Colorado is a little spot called Lucile's that has to-die-for beignets!
My first job in Boulder, Colorado, I was 23 years old and worked as a security guard at Boulder Theater. I got to see many amazing shows, change many marquees, and, once, stand on stage with Johnny Cash and June Carter (I was off to the side, my...
This pint of American Stout at Fate Brewing Co., one of the newest craft brew pubs in Boulder, was delicious, strong, and smooth. There are legendary breweries up and down the front range, in and out of Denver, and plenty of people who plan their...
I always take visitors to Boulder on the Banjo Billy's Bus Tours, one of the funnest, funkiest, funniest city tours I've ever been on. Storytelling, ghost stories, mysterious hotel rooms, and all the quirky Boulder facts you could want. The bus...
One of the best weekly events in Boulder is in full swing, Saturday mornings in downtown Boulder. My daughters love the live music, pupusa stand, balloon guy, and the stuffed mountain lion at the Parks and Rec tent.
Or the best lunch, for that matter. I like to belly up to the counter early in the morning, when the rising sun blasts into the cozy eatery, and the servers rush to lower the blinds. I nod yes for coffee, then order from the hash bar (smoked pork...
If you visit Boulder, hiking is a central part of the experience. There are many trails that criss-cross Chautauqua Park, but if you hike the ones under NIST you will find them to be much less crowded. Take the Table Mesa exit off the 36 Highway...
Río margs. You're only allowed to drink three. Oh yeah, and the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boulder also has one of the best rooftop bars around, for watching the sun set behind the foothills.
The ample space, enormous lodge-like room, and huge stack of highchairs and booster seat make this restaurant and brewery very popular with neighborhood families who can no longer fit in the smaller, original restaurant, the Mountain Sun, downtown...
This is a cinch to recommend. Nederland is a fun little mountain town about 20 miles up Boulder Canyon from Boulder, and on the way to Eldora Mountain Ski Resort. It's an easy half-day trip from Boulder and well worth it. For $1 a ride, your kids...
I don't use the word "best" lightly, but Salvaggio's deserves it. For decades, they've been serving up the best classic sandwiches in Boulder at their three locations—a kiosk on Pearl St. in front of the courthouse, a shop at 26th and Pearl St....
The famed Goorin Brothers Hat Shop (since 1895!) opened their 31st nationwide branch in downtown Boulder in August, 2014, filling a much needed niche in the city's style department. Hundreds of hand-crafted hats, all made in the USA, greet...
