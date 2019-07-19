The Top Hotels In and Near Yosemite National Park

34001 California 120

When Rush Creek Lodge opened in the summer of 2016 less than a mile from the park’s west gate, it was the first new resort in Yosemite in 25 years. A classy, family-friendly addition, it’s set amid 20 forested acres about 25 miles from Yosemite Valley—close enough for exploring the park by day, then leaving the crowds behind at night. The vibe here is log-cabin chic, with contemporary furnishings and amenities like Keurig coffee machines, satellite radio, and feather pillows. TVs were deliberately left out to encourage “an authentic and rewarding mountain experience,” but each room comes stocked with games as well as a private deck for leisurely tree-gazing. The 143 rooms fall into three types, most created with families in mind. Lodge rooms can accommodate up to four; suites feature sliding barn doors that separate the bedroom from the living area, which includes a queen sofa-bed and cast-iron fireplace; and large one- and two-bedroom hillside villas can fit up to six people. The onsite tavern serves the same impressive menu as the restaurant but in a more casual setting, plus there’s a bar in the pool area for sandwiches and snacks. There’s also a huge game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and a climbing structure as well as nightly s’mores by the fire.