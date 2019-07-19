The Top Hotels In and Near Yosemite National Park
Whether you want to stay somewhere historic or new, close to the park or far from the crowds, there are several options for couples, families, and even groups, complete with everything from gourmet restaurants to gorgeous views.
Yosemite National Park, 1 Ahwahnee Drive, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
Formerly the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, this stone-and-timber lodge—arguably the finest example of U.S. “Parkitecture”—has hosted such luminaries as John F. Kennedy, the queen of Nepal, Lucille Ball, and Brad Pitt. Its grand public spaces served as Stanley Kubrick’s inspiration for the hotel in The Shining, but don’t let that—or the price—scare you away. It’s worth the splurge just to have this place to yourself after the swarms of tourists have left for the day. Accommodations range from classic hotel rooms that face the back of the building, to suites and cottages with fireplaces and views of Yosemite’s most famous sites, including Half Dome, Glacier Point, and Yosemite Falls. The formal dining room, with its soaring ceilings and oversized windows, requires reservations, especially for the popular Sunday brunch. If you’d rather not plan ahead, you can grab a casual bite at the hotel bar, which features an outdoor area with breathtaking views of the park.
34001 California 120
When Rush Creek Lodge opened in the summer of 2016 less than a mile from the park’s west gate, it was the first new resort in Yosemite in 25 years. A classy, family-friendly addition, it’s set amid 20 forested acres about 25 miles from Yosemite Valley—close enough for exploring the park by day, then leaving the crowds behind at night. The vibe here is log-cabin chic, with contemporary furnishings and amenities like Keurig coffee machines, satellite radio, and feather pillows. TVs were deliberately left out to encourage “an authentic and rewarding mountain experience,” but each room comes stocked with games as well as a private deck for leisurely tree-gazing. The 143 rooms fall into three types, most created with families in mind. Lodge rooms can accommodate up to four; suites feature sliding barn doors that separate the bedroom from the living area, which includes a queen sofa-bed and cast-iron fireplace; and large one- and two-bedroom hillside villas can fit up to six people. The onsite tavern serves the same impressive menu as the restaurant but in a more casual setting, plus there’s a bar in the pool area for sandwiches and snacks. There’s also a huge game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and a climbing structure as well as nightly s’mores by the fire.
1122 CA-41, Fish Camp, CA 93623, USA
Located an hour outside of the valley at Yosemite’s south entrance, the 294-room Tenaya Lodge is a great year-round option for those who want to visit the park, or simply enjoy a rustic resort with ample amenities. In addition to three pools (one indoors), several hot tubs (one adults-only), a spacious spa with a steam room and dry saunas, a large fitness facility, a game room, and numerous stores, the pet-friendly Tenaya has five dining options, including Sierra Restaurant, which serves dishes like grilled Colorado lamb chop cassoulet and vegan jackfruit-and-butternut-squash curry. Tenaya also offers all-day tours of the valley in brand-new custom buses, which can be open-air depending on the weather, as well as guided mountain biking, climbing, and fly-fishing excursions. Accommodations in the lodge range from recently updated rooms to suites, some of which feature balconies, patios, fireplaces, and soaking tubs. If you’re traveling as a couple, be sure to request a room on the adults-only floor. Additionally, there are a number of roomy cottages for extra privacy.
9006 Yosemite Lodge Dr, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA 95389, USA
This property hits the sweet spot for Yosemite lodging—it’s conveniently located in the heart of the valley, is more affordable than the Majestic, and has better views than any other accommodation, looking directly out to Lower Yosemite Falls. All 241 rooms, spread among 15 two-story buildings, were recently updated to include TVs, mini fridges, phones, coffee makers, and Wi-Fi. While not air-conditioned, they come with fans and some even have patios or balconies. There are also four larger family rooms, complete with a king bed and two bunk beds. The lodge has its own pool, gift shop, and outdoor amphitheater, where rangers and naturalists give presentations during warmer months, as well as two restaurants. The more formal Mountain Room features soaring ceilings, waterfall views, and dishes like lobster beignets and grilled pork mole, while the Mountain Lodge—popular with the valley’s climbers—serves beer, cocktails, and a small but tasty bar menu, which can be enjoyed either inside by the double-sided fireplace or outdoors on the deck. There’s also a food court, which is slated for a complete makeover in the spring of 2018.