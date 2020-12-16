Where are you going?
The Soul of Seville

Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
Passion, culture, tradition: a few of the words that immediately spring to mind when thinking of Seville.
Museo Del Baile Flamenco

Calle Manuel Rojas Marcos, 3, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Cristina Hoyos, probably the most famous flamenco dancer of all time (her image from the 1960s is often used to represent the iconic flamenco dancer, with a slicked-back raven-black chignon and a fiercely passionate demeanor), founded this museum...
Royal Alcázar of Seville

Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Plaza de España

Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The most beautiful square in Spain is the Plaza de Espana in Sevilla. Huge, filled with intricate mosaic work depicting the history of the different regions in Spain and waterfalls, lakes and imposing architecture, in summer, it is also filled...
Plaza de toros de la Real Maestranza de Caballería de Sevilla

Paseo de Cristóbal Colón, 12, 41001 Sevilla, Spain
The Plaza de Toros is an absolute must-see on any trip to Sevilla. It is the heart of the spanish tradition of bullfighting and a beautiful structure. There is also a museum where you can get more information on the sport and see some artifacts...
