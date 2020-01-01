The Perfect Weekend in Washington, D.C.
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
With three days in D.C., you can get a heady dose of history, culture, and good eats. Devote the first day to national treasures and museums by the Capitol. Next stroll around Georgetown and the Arboretum and catch a Nationals game. Cross the Potomac into Virginia for day three at the gorgeous Mount Vernon Estate and hallowed Arlington National Cemetery before toasting your trip with rooftop drinks overlooking the city.
400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
From the hilltop of the U.S. Capitol to the riverfront behind the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall is “America’s Front Yard.” Lined with museums and accented by monuments and memorials, the 1.9-mile stretch of green space is also a destination...
First St SE, Washington, DC 20004, USA
The U.S. Capitol Building is the epicenter of all D.C. political action—this is where the country's most important battles are fought. Home to the House of Representatives and the Senate's meeting chambers for more than two centuries, it's...
555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
The Newseum is an interactive, ever-evolving tribute to our First Amendment freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition. Powerful exhibits such as eight sections of the Berlin Wall (the largest display outside Germany) provide...
633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Rasika means "flavors" in Sanskrit, and its modern Indian cuisine has been spicing up the Penn Quarter for more than a decade (a West End location followed in 2012). The sophisticated lounge is accented by the bold aromas and flavors of timeless...
Washington, DC 20024, USA
With its October 2017 debut, The Wharf has revitalized a mile-long stretch of the Potomac waterfront south of the National Mall. Come here to shop and dine; rent kayaks in summer or ice skate in winter; catch a concert at the Anthem (run by the ...
1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
One of Washington's most beloved independent bookstores, Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café is just as much a D.C. institution as the city's historic monuments. Opened in 1976, Kramerbooks was the first bookstore/café in the United...
1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Chef Ryan Ratino opened his first solo restaurant at age 27, riding a wave of momentum from stints at D.C.’s Ripple and New York’s Dovetail and WD-50. He’s made a big splash, racking up accolades including best new restaurant...
2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566, USA
Overlooking the Potomac River, the Kennedy Center stands as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy and an iconic landmark for arts in America. Its marble facade, sky-high ceilings, and crystal chandeliers exude grandeur, not to mention the...
Georgetown, Washington, DC, USA
Georgetown, located along the Potomac River, is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. Back in colonial times, it served as a port and major commercial center. Today, it remains a popular destination for shoppers; you can find most of...
3316 -3318 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
In D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, Cady’s Alley is a cluster of shops and design firms specializing in high-end home furnishings, kitchens, and baths. If you’re a jewelry lover, head to JewelersWerk—they offer...
2401 Foxhall Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
North of Georgetown, nestled on 5.5 acres of woods and gardens, this obscure museum is the former mansion of Geico Insurance executive and avid art collector David Lloyd Kreeger and his wife, Carmen. Designed and built by renowned architect Philip...
1052 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Located along the historic Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O Canal), this laid-back neighborhood bakery and coffeehouse is one of my favorite hangouts in D.C. Baked and Wired serves delicious food and drinks in a cozy atmosphere. The space is adorned with...
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Whether you have a green thumb or just love to bask in nature, you'll want to check out the National Arboretum before you bid D.C. adieu. Spring is one of the best times to visit, when the azaleas, rhododendrons, and native trees are in full...
2052 West Virginia Ave NE #102, Washington, DC 20002, USA
College buddies Justin Cox and Will Durgin opened D.C.'s fourth production brewery in the Ivy City neighborhood of northeast D.C. Once a newspaper distribution center, the brewery holds as much as 2,300 barrels. Beers consist of two flagship...
717 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Chef/owner Aaron Silverman's farmhouse restaurant, in the heart of Barracks Row, serves creative (and Michelin-starred) cooking inspired by his travels and culinary training in the American South, Mexico, the Mediterranean, and Southeast Asia....
1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
In the middle of the fourth inning of every home game played by the Washington Nationals, a presidential race takes place—an actual footrace run between mascots depicting four former U.S. presidents. This ridiculous and hyper-local tradition...
8405-F Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22309, USA
An exceptional experience awaits you beyond the doors of this magnificent Colonial, located on a hill on the banks of the Potomac River. Situated on 8,000 beautifully landscaped acres, the home exudes the style and opulence worthy of a true...
Old Town, Alexandria, VA, USA
As you're strolling down King Street, it's hard to wrap your head around that you're walking down the same brick and cobblestone streets that George Washington walked down. An area once filled with taverns and offices has been given new life, with...
Gravelly Point, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Need some rest and relaxation after walking and soaking in the D.C. sights, history, and heritage? Head to this grassy lawn between the Potomac River and the George Washington Parkway. While it does provide pretty views of the D.C. skyline and...
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Arlington natives Scot Harlan and Will Sullivan present their American take on a French bistro in this comfortable Clarendon neighborhood farm-to-table restaurant. Enjoy the culinary minded décor that includes a communal wood table for...
Arlington, VA 22211, USA
The Arlington National Cemetery is a 625-acre cemetery where fallen veterans have been laid to rest since the American Civil War. The cemetery lies at the end of Memorial Bridge, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington,...
Arlington, VA 22209, USA
Commonly referred to as the Iwo Jima Memorial, the world's tallest standing bronze statue honors the Marines who have defended the United States since November 10, 1775 with every major battle campaign inscribed at its base. The 32-foot-high...
515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
For decades, this rooftop terrace bar situated at the W Hotel (formerly the Hotel Washington, circa 1918) has provided some of the most stellar views of the White House, monuments, memorials, and beyond. P.O.V. is open year-round, unlike many...
