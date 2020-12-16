Spending a long weekend in Portland is the perfect way to ramp up your love for the city--whether it's your first visit or your 44th. After browsing Powell's City of Books, taking in the sights and scents of the International Rose Test Garden or the Japanese Garden, and eating your way through donut shops and a Korean fried chicken hot spot, and washing it all down with great craft beer, Portland is sure to jump up a few spots on your list of favorite destinations. This collection will keep you fed and entertained for every day of your visit.