The Perfect Weekend in Portland
Collected by Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert
Spending a long weekend in Portland is the perfect way to ramp up your love for the city--whether it's your first visit or your 44th. After browsing Powell's City of Books, taking in the sights and scents of the International Rose Test Garden or the Japanese Garden, and eating your way through donut shops and a Korean fried chicken hot spot, and washing it all down with great craft beer, Portland is sure to jump up a few spots on your list of favorite destinations. This collection will keep you fed and entertained for every day of your visit.
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
926 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Sometimes you just want get back to the basic. Pizza. Beer. More Pizza. Look for the giant slice on the side of the building. You’ll find the place no matter what state of mind you’re in. Sizzle Pie is perfectly positioned to help get that hunger...
400 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This is where everyone stops to smell the roses in the Rose City. Celebrating its centennial in 2017, the International Rose Test Garden is the nation’s oldest continually operating rose test garden (where varieties are evaluated for...
611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
First opened to the public in 1967 and expanded in 2017, the Japanese Garden in Portland’s West Hills is an essential stop on a visit to the city. After a $33.5 million expansion that included three new buildings designed by architect Kengo Kuma—a...
3229 NW Pittock Dr, Portland, OR 97210, USA
The mansion and grounds around this Portland icon are impeccably kept and constantly visited. It was even featured recently on CBS's Amazing Race. The views are stunning and if you're into hiking, there is access to the Wildwood Trail which...
6600 SW Macadam Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
Portland’s many bridges aren’t just for show—most of them are for crossing the Willamette River, which bisects the city. In recent years, and after much cleanup, a push to reclaim the river for recreation has been successful....
240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97215, USA
Right inside the city limits, the dormant volcano Mount Tabor is one of Portland’s many natural treasures. The park in which it sits was designed in 1936 by Emanuel Tillman Mische, who, for most of his career, worked for the Olmsted...
960 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
If you can’t say nyet to a convivial meal with all the trimmings, Kachka is the place to toast your fellow comrades. Surprisingly, Kachka isn’t Portland’s only Russian restaurant, but this Slavic stunner is certainly one of the best—not just among...
126 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Wish that your one-stop shopping and dining location had high-concept ice cream, ramen, and New York–style pizza? Look no further than Pine Street Market, Portland’s first modern food hall. Home to some of the city’s best-loved...
The Hoyt Arboretum is 200 acres of local, national, and international trees. The park has a network of trails that are thematically named by the species you'll find along the way. From the holly to the white pine, the redwood to the oak, the...
934 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Every year, tens of thousands of locals and visitors interrupt their hibernation for a mid-winter trip to the movies. Over 100 movies, not to be exact. It's the first week in February and the days don't seem to be getting any longer, just wetter....
1300 Southeast Grand Avenue (a), Portland, OR 97214, USA
One of the many excellent coffee roasters in Portland, Coava occupies an industrial-chic space in the Central Eastside that’s more than a spot to duck in for an espresso. The airy 13,000-square-foot operation includes training facilities, an...
2335 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Finding fine French bakery goods beyond the borders of France would seem unlikely in this NW corner of the United States. St. Honoré has transformed a little shop in NW Portland into a cultural escapade you'd normally have to get on a plane to...
1022 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
A European-style arcade right across the street from the Ace Hotel in downtown Portland, this mod mini-mall serves up a mélange of excellent retail and food options. Danner’s boot emporium is an ode to the lumberjack way of...
3520 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when folks would wander down to their neighborhood brewery and come home with a pail or two of fresh beer. Today's growler industry was born from these humble beginnings. The Tin Bucket takes the...
