The Perfect Weekend in L.A.
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Three days in Los Angeles is hardly enough time to see this sprawling city. Spend time by the water, exploring Venice and Santa Monica, and don't miss a hike in the hills, or the fantastic museums. And farm markets. And coffee shops. And the shopping areas, from Fairfax to Rodeo Drive. Are you sure you only have a weekend?
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Industriel's French-inspired dishes are prepared from the freshest Farmers Market ingredients and are presented with big-city grit. Distressed wood, colored crates, a dangling installation of Honey Bear bottles and Mason jars accentuate the...
6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
The Farmers Market, next to the Grove shopping center, is a historic L.A. landmark dating to 1934. What was once 12 farmers' fresh produce trucks is now a maze of specialty shops, fruit stands, bakeries, butcheries, permanent eateries, and...
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The Santa Monica Pier embodies what Southern California is all about: fun in the sun. Popular with tourists and locals alike, this iconic boardwalk adjacent to the Pacific Ocean—filled with all the amusement rides, midway games, fried food,...
For those who like to drink their brunch, Franklin & Co on the Franklin Village strip is the place to go. The Bloody Royale ($15) is a full meal packed with a celery stalk, green olive, a pickle spear, bacon-wrapped roasted jalapeno, pickled...
3515 Helms Ave, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Located in a large renovated warehouse, Bar Nine is a bit off the beaten path. At this unique café, which has a lovely patio, everything is on display. Not only can you see its coffee beans roasting, but the offices are exposed for all to see....
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
408 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
There is a first for everything and prior to dining at Bäco Mercat, I had never had spaghetti squash. Having tried it elsewhere since, I never want to have it anywhere else again. While spaghetti squash may not currently be on their rotating...
3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Cliff's Edge is a trendy, tucked-away restaurant and bar that focuses on simplicity and fresh, seasonal ingredients. The foliage-covered patio and deck feel like a treehouse and are perfect for a romantic rendezvous or a date with friends. The...
225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA
A small storefront in the charming Brentwood Country Mart is lit up late after the rest of the village has gone to sleep. Here at Sweet Rose Creamery, organic milk, eggs, cream, and sugar are transformed daily into the purest-tasting ice cream,...
7290 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
LA’s latest guilty pleasure - the macaron ice-cream sandwiches from MILK. For the gluten-free, this a dream come true. For everyone else, this is the best ice cream sandwich option around. Forget messy cookies, the macaron is a lite, subtle...
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034, USA
You’ll want to block off at least three hours of your day for a meal at n/naka, Los Angeles’s temple to the elaborate, multi-course traditional Japanese feast known as kaiseki. Chef-owner Niki Nakayama—one of the world’s few female kaiseki masters...
8474 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Opened by two native Angelenos—award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and acclaimed sommelier Caroline Styne—Lucques specializes in fresh Mediterranean and California-style dishes. The restaurant's location on posh Melrose Avenue in West...
Downtown L.A.'s Grand Central Market has been operating in one capacity or another since 1917. Its past lives have seen it housing fish dealers, butchers, Jewish delis, flower shops, and an egg vendor. Nowadays, the market is a lunch and dinner...
8300 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
The Standard is wonderfully located in West Hollywood which makes traveling around the city very accessible. Try the grapefruit gimlet, it's pretty great while basking in the sun.
3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Why we love it: An Art Deco-inspired property in a less-touristy location
The Highlights:
- Reasonable room rates in the heart of downtown Culver City
- Art Deco decor that transports guests to the 1920s
- All-day café, bar, and...
