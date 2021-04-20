Palihotel Culver City
3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
| +1 424-321-7000
Photo courtesy of Palisociety
Palihotel Culver CityWhy we love it: An Art Deco-inspired property in a less-touristy location
The Highlights:
- Reasonable room rates in the heart of downtown Culver City
- Art Deco decor that transports guests to the 1920s
- All-day café, bar, and bistro Simonette
The Review:
The fourth hotel from continually growing LA-based chain Palisociety, this 49-room boutique property celebrates its 1920s-era roots with a design that maintains original Art Deco details. Its location in Culver City also brings attention to a sleepy, untouristed enclave stepped in cinematic history. Rooms mix wood paneling with jewel tones, plaid, and comfy floral chairs, and some have French doors that open onto the hotel’s inner courtyard. Classic and contemporary art is carefully selected and intentionally placed, while retro details like rotary dial phones on the desks complete the Golden Age ambience. Amenities include oversized robes, a mini bar stocked with local snacks, and in-room tablets featuring curated neighborhood guides, room service, and more.
The hotel houses Simonette, an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar with a leafy courtyard and cobalt blue walls that match the impeccably restored Art Deco facade of the building—one wall of which is painted with an eye-catching floral design. Inspired by classic French neighborhood cafes, the all-day spot serves everything from early morning espresso to ice-cold rosé at happy hour to lunch and dinner menus with items like moules frites and a barbecue mushroom sandwich.