The Perfect Day in Toronto
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
A day is not enough, but to find the essence of Toronto, you must eat (so much great food, so many cuisines!), walk (parks like Trinity Bellwoods and cool neighborhoods like the Distillery District), admire art (AGO, the Bata Shoe Museum), and visit a public market. Don't forget cocktails and shopping.
301 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6, Canada
Since it was built back in 1976, the CN Tower has toppedthe must-visit list of most Toronto tourists. Until recently, a visit was pretty standard; hop in elevator, shoot up to the observation deck,and ogle the city from a hawk’s vantage point....
790 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1G3, Canada
The moment the snow melts, young Torontonians begin their annual spring migration to Trinity Bellwoods Park. The hippest park in town, Bellwoods stretches from the shopper’s paradise of Queen West up to central Dundas Street. On a...
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
Parkdale, Toronto, ON, Canada
This west-end 'hood used to be a swanky waterfront spot until the Gardiner Expressway was built, drawing a working-class community. A bit of an unraveling followed, and it wasn't until recently that Parkdale got its groove back. Now the...
797 College St, Toronto, ON M6G 1C7, Canada
After charcuterie master Grant van Gameren moved on from popular eatery the Black Hoof, he skipped around town doing various gigs before opening up his own ode to Barcelonan tapas bars. Mismatched tiles and jujube-like lamps brighten the welcoming...
317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada
Frank Gehry was born inToronto, but his dramatic 2008renovation and expansion ofthis Beaux-Arts museum washis first Canadian commission.He first discovered art on childhood visits to its vast collection,which spans the world. Now themuseum...
327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1W7, Canada
The Bata Shoe Museum is dedicated to the history of footwear through the ages. And what a spectacular history! After one visit, you'll be able to distinguish Rajasthani mojaris from chopines, the platform shoes worn by...
1320 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L4, Canada
This intimate restaurant has quickly become one of my new favorites. It has all of the marks of an amazing experience: attentive, knowledgeable and friendly staff; simple, yet flavorful dishes; boozy libations and a gorgeous atmosphere (including...
199 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L4, Canada
Restaurateur Jen Agg first made her mark on the Toronto food scene with a little joint called the Black Hoof, visited by Anthony Bourdain and an endless parade of chefs. The latest addition to her empire is Grey Gardens, located in...
35 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 2P2, Canada
These guys know coffee and they do it right. The space is Scandinavian minimalist minus the ginormous mural of a hammer-wielding Thor. In addition to your espresso, there's a number of paninis and delightful desserts that change on a regular...
1330 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L4, Canada
Brace the line ups because this is one of the most popular restaurants in Toronto. It's getting the accolades too: En Route named it one of their ten best restaurants in the country. The premise is simple: tacos, bourbon and loud hip hop and rap...
140 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5C 1X6, Canada
Located right in the heart of the Financial district, Dineen is the prettiest place to get your morning java fix in TO. With its ornate European tiles, large chandeliers and gorgeous shelves, you'll want to stay in here all day. An ideal place for...
The Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
505 College St, Toronto, ON M6J 2J3, Canada
Bar Raval looks ordinary from theoutside, but inside, the sinuous lines of the floor-to-ceiling mahogany woodwork—bar, walls, window frames—instantly bring Gaudí to mind. Created to mimic the spirit of Barcelona’s pintxos bars (in addition to the...
1191 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1X3, Canada
In Portuguese, saudade is yearning for something that once was. And at Saudade, a lifestyle store smack in the center of Toronto’s Little Portugal neighborhood, the goal is to make the customer yearn for the old country (or wish a...
2959 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Z2, Canada
Design fans fond of minimalism and Marie Kondo can add another M to their repertoire: Mjölk. Swedish for "milk"—and pronounced mi-yelk—this lifestyle shop and gallery is all about simple beauty. Housed in a Victorian...
