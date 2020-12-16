The Perfect Day in L.A.
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
For the perfect day in Los Angeles, follow the sun; start in the East and make your way West. The short hike to Griffith Observatory with panoramic views of the city is the perfect way to start your day. Continue the day by uncovering some of the city's best coffee, juice, food and boutiques. Make sure you are West in time to get the perfect spot to watch the sun set over the ocean.
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
At the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and...
512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"I am grateful" is just one of the ways you order lunch at Cafe Gratitude. "I am whole" is another; as is "I am glorious." Every dish on the menu has a name like this, and whether you're in the mood for gratitude (the community bowl with shredded...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The Santa Monica Pier embodies what Southern California is all about: fun in the sun. Popular with tourists and locals alike, this iconic boardwalk adjacent to the Pacific Ocean—filled with all the amusement rides, midway games, fried food,...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The boardwalk and bike path from Will Rogers State Beach in the Pacific Palisades to Torrance County Beach in Torrance is a stretch of activity some 20 miles long. Rent a bike, roller or in-line skates, or a Segway and cruise as much of the...
1147 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90403, USA
Tucked away on Third Street since 1979, Michael’s is arguably the best-kept secret in Santa Monica—a Cheers-like stalwart for locals, who return to proprietor Michael McCarty’s inviting restaurant and bar regularly. It...
52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Townhouse dates back to 1915 and their basement live music venue and bar was once a secret speakeasy. Time has not withered the energy level as revelers continue dance the night away down below. The main floor can get crowded and chaotic as well...
