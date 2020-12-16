Any day spent on the Yucatan Peninsula could be considered perfect. But adding certain activities, meals, and, of course, cocktails to your trip to Cancun and Riviera Maya could even make the typical perfect day start to feel jealous. From Mayan ruins to underground rivers, there's much more to the area than brilliant white sand beaches. Yes, you'll need to leave your inclusive resort for some of these to-dos but, don't worry, the warm weather will follow you wherever you go.