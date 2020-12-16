Where are you going?
The Perfect Day in Cancun and Riviera Maya

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Any day spent on the Yucatan Peninsula could be considered perfect. But adding certain activities, meals, and, of course, cocktails to your trip to Cancun and Riviera Maya could even make the typical perfect day start to feel jealous. From Mayan ruins to underground rivers, there's much more to the area than brilliant white sand beaches. Yes, you'll need to leave your inclusive resort for some of these to-dos but, don't worry, the warm weather will follow you wherever you go.
Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Ah Cacao Chocolate Café

Avenida Constituyentes X 5ta Avenida, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
If you’re looking for the perfect coffee shop to do some people-watching and savor local flavors, Ah Cacao has three open-air locations along Playa’s bustling 5th Avenue. Each venue offers outdoor seating where you can sip Mexican hot...
El Tigre y El Toro

Av. Carlos Nader Mz 2 Lt 8, SM 3, 3, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
This iconic downtown restaurant was on historic Avenida Nader years before the neighborhood became hip. The focus here is on Italian dishes with creative twists, like the Van Gogh pizza topped with grilled shrimp and goat cheese, or the artisanal...
Hacienda Tequila

Blvd. Kukulcan Km 13, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located on the second floor of Kukulcán Plaza, Hacienda Tequila sells 480 different types of tequila at some of the best prices in the area. Free samplings are welcome, and a small museum highlights the making of tequila. Kitschy Mexican crafts...
The Cenotes Route (La Ruta de los Cenotes)

About half an hour south of Cancún stands the rickety wooden entrance sign to La Ruta de los Cenotes, a small highway leading into the jungle, populated only by the occasional souvenir stand or rental cabins. But the real attraction here is...
Hartwood

Carretera Tulum Boca Paila 7.6Km, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Hartwood prides itself on having no menu; instead, there are daily options based on whatever is available from nearby ranches and farms. Of course, that means locally sourced ingredients only, in the service of innovative, Mexican-inspired dishes....
Gitano

Beach Road Km. 7, Boca Paila, QRO, Mexico
Disco ball, lounge, jungle, and cuisine all come together at this trendy restaurant located on Tulum’s main hotel-zone avenue. The venue is renowned for its eclectic style that blends unusual lighting, a lush outdoor setting, and live DJ...
