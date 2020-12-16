The Most Picturesque Streets in Quebec City
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Meander the cobblestone alleyways and streets of this beautiful town.
4 Rue du Parloir, Québec, QC G1R 4M5, Canada
Perhaps the most picturesque street in Old Quebec, the Rue du Parloir is a tiny lane that connects the Convent of the Ursulines to the main Rue St Louis. As with most cities, come early in the morning or late in the afternoon to find the street...
When noting the most picturesque streets in Quebec City, it would be crazy to leave out the cobblestoned streets of the lower part of Vieux Quebec. Rue Sainte Pierre meanders close to the original harbor for the fort, and maintains many of the...
Quebecois artisans have painted beautiful murals on the facades of a few of the Lower City buildings, depicting life as it would have been over the centuries of Old Quebec settlement. The mural at the entrance to Rue Notre Dame, with the church...
Braving the massive hill from the Lower City up onto the Rue des Ramparts, the architecture changes from the early 17th century settlers homes to the more Victorian ironworks of the upper town. With views that stretch over the original cannons up...
The Chemin Royale encircles the Ile D'Orleans - a roughly 40 mile road that takes you through all the small villages that pepper the island. Tucked away on the far southeastern side, St Jean is perhaps the most picturesque of these villages,...
Just past the strawberry selling farm, this tiny lane cuts through the fields of abundant yellow flowers and dives directly towards the St Lawrence river. While not lined with the 17th century French architecture of Vieux Quebec, the street could...
Hidden away from the normal bustle of the streets of Old Quebec, Ruelle des Ursulines is a tiny dead-end street that is the perfect spot to hide from the crowds! Inhabited by just one picturesque petite hotel and a few private homes, this little...
A stroll up the lovely Rue des Grisons on a sunny day will lead you directly to the Citadelle du Quebec, complete with the ruins of the old military structure and sweeping views over the Old City. You can even seen all the cruise ships that have...
