The German Alpine Road

Those ornate castles, picturesque abbeys, and clear mountain lakes don't just exist in fairytales. They live in the Bavarian Alps. Just two hours from Munich, the 300-mile German Alpine Road winds along the Germany-Austria border from Berchtesgarden at Lake Königssee to Lindau at Lake Constance. Meadows, forests, and farm villages set the scene for this region's old and enchanting way of life. Not to mention the 20 mountain lakes and 25 castles, palaces, and abbeys.