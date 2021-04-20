Linderhof Palace
Linderhof 12, 82488 Ettal, Germany
+49 8822 92030
Schloss LinderhofSchloss Linderhof might be the smallest of the three palaces built by King Ludwig II, but it is nothing short of extravagant. Inspired by France's Palace of Versailles, this "Royal Villa" is the only palace that King Ludwig II lived to see completed, and it's the one that he spent most of his time at.
Tours of the palace and gardens are said to take approximately 2 hours. When you're done head on over to the nearby Ettal Abbey.
Photo by François Philipp/Flickr
almost 7 years ago
Prosit, Ludwig!
King Ludwig II, the still beloved Bavarian king who built Linderhof, Herrenchiemsee, and Neuschwanstein, was born on 25 August. He is still remembered in this region, and still worthy of a celebration. This evening, the Partenkirchen band marched up the narrow, rocky path to his memorial and played a Serenade in tribute to him. There will be mountain fires tonight in Oberammergau in his honor and bouquets of flowers will be left at his tomb in Munich.