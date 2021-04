Linderhof Palace

Schloss Linderhof

Schloss Linderhof might be the smallest of the three palaces built by King Ludwig II, but it is nothing short of extravagant. Inspired by France's Palace of Versailles, this "Royal Villa" is the only palace that King Ludwig II lived to see completed, and it's the one that he spent most of his time at.Tours of the palace and gardens are said to take approximately 2 hours. When you're done head on over to the nearby Ettal Abbey.Photo by François Philipp/Flickr