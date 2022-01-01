The Best Shopping on the French Riviera
Visit the French town synonymous with artisan perfumeries, the store that has been making the iconic Côte d'Azur footwear for decades, or one of the many traditional Provençal markets.
28 Rue Henri Seillon, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France
It would be hard to find a fashionable Parisian woman who doesn’t have a pair of Tropéziennes in her wardrobe. Originally created for the local fishermen, this Greek-style sandal has become the iconic footwear of the French Riviera, and since...
2 Rue du Vieux Collège, 06500 Menton, France
Menton is France’s lemon-growing capital, a fact that the whole town celebrates: The tiles in Menton’s Fontana Rossa gardens are painted with lemons, and local restaurants feature them in lick-your-spoon-clean soufflés. Every...
Cours Saleya, 06300 Nice, France
The picture-perfect Provençal market Cours Saleya in Nice is a visual bouquet of regional bounty, with colorful floral displays, golden zucchini blossoms, red tomatoes, and green greens. Camargue sea salt, pressed olive oils, and...
06140 Tourrettes-sur-Loup, France
This company carries the label of EPV, as certified by the French government for its continued work in a trade considered part of the French heritage. The family business began in 1958 when nearly every local village...
Traverse des Lices, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France
Founded in 1955, the owner of La Tarte Tropézienne, Alexandre Micka, invented the eponymous cream-filled brioche that was discovered and named by Brigitte Bardot while shooting And God Created Woman. The Place des Lices location of this...
