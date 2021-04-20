Where are you going?
La Tarte Tropézienne

Traverse des Lices
| +33 4 94 97 94 25
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 8:30pm

Founded in 1955, the owner of La Tarte Tropézienne, Alexandre Micka, invented the eponymous cream-filled brioche that was discovered and named by Brigitte Bardot while shooting And God Created Woman. The Place des Lices location of this storied pâtisserie-boulangerie is the flagship branch (though not its original). This is a pastry lover's wonderland, with a bewildering and mouthwatering array of breads, croissants, tarts, macarons, and flans on offer. Buy anything, buy everything, just make sure you buy at least one Tarte Tropézienne—whether a slice or whole pie, traditional or containing fruit. You can even purchase multipacks of baby-size pies—you know, as a “gift.”
Dana Carmel Bell
almost 7 years ago

The Tarte of the Town

During our short stay in Saint-Tropez, we spent the majority of our time in the town of about 6,000 residents walking through its heart around Place des Lices where a stop at La Tarte Tropézienne was a top priority. This bakery is known for its namesake dessert: the Tropézienne Pie which was a favorite of actress Brigitte Bardot. The pie is a mixture of two creams layered with strawberries between a gourmet bun sprinkled with sugar. It’s heavenly, but the next time around, I’ll be sure to eat it right away to prevent the bottom bun from getting soggy.

