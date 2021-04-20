The Tarte of the Town

During our short stay in Saint-Tropez, we spent the majority of our time in the town of about 6,000 residents walking through its heart around Place des Lices where a stop at La Tarte Tropézienne was a top priority. This bakery is known for its namesake dessert: the Tropézienne Pie which was a favorite of actress Brigitte Bardot. The pie is a mixture of two creams layered with strawberries between a gourmet bun sprinkled with sugar. It’s heavenly, but the next time around, I’ll be sure to eat it right away to prevent the bottom bun from getting soggy.