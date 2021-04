Cours Saleya Market Cours Saleya, 06300 Nice, France

Cours Saleya Market The picture-perfect Provençal market Cours Saleya in Nice is a visual bouquet of regional bounty, with colorful floral displays, golden zucchini blossoms, red tomatoes, and green greens. Camargue sea salt, pressed olive oils, and flower-infused jams make souvenirs to remember (and devour), and there's also a charming antiques flea market on Mondays for more lasting mementos.