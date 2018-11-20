The Best Shopping in Iceland

Laugavegur

Icelanders take their books seriously (writing them as well as reading them), to the point where they are one of the most literate nations on the planet. Mál og Menning (language and culture) is one of two big bookstores in Reykjavik, and one of the best places to explore the country’s rich literary heritage. Along with a wealth of translated local lit (and global favorites) in the excellent English-language section, you can also find a decent range of CDs, newspapers, stationery, children’s games, postcards, and souvenirs. The café upstairs, Sufistiin, showcases local artworks on the walls and serves decent drinks and snacks.