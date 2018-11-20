The Best Shopping in Iceland
Iceland’s shops sell plenty of goods worth packing into your suitcase for your trip home. Best bets include traditional wool handknits and plenty of Icelandic wool, high-end Scandinavian design, local records and books, art, and more. From shopping streets to flea markets and art galleries, you can browse for days and days.
Vesturgata 4, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Run by 11 female artists, Kirsuberjatréð (the cherry tree) is an innovative, inviting, and inspiring design shop where you pretty much can’t fail to find something you’ll like. Spanning local artworks, ceramics, and other beautiful handmade objects, specific products include bags crafted from fish skin, charming music boxes, candlesticks, jewelry, lamps, shoes, baskets, and more. Many items are made with, or feature, local and natural materials, from driftwood to upcycled textiles.
Ingólfsstræti 6, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
This chic boutique is famous city-wide as one of the top spots for local fashion. Conveniently located on Ingólfsstræti, close to Laugavegur shopping street, it’s owned by four Icelandic fashion designers, some of whom sell their work exclusively here, and all of whom take turns on the shop floor. Items and labels available in the store include leggings from Helicopter, winter knitwear from Milla Snorrason, bright tops from EYGLO, and skirts by Kyrja, all supplemented by jewelry and clothing from outside labels like Justine Clenquet and Jessie Harris.
45 Laugavegur
After launching as an online-only project in 2010, Myconceptstore now has its own brick-and-mortar home on Reykjavik’s main street, Laugavegur. As before, it sells a varied selection of cool objects and design pieces, ranging from vinyl, Marshall amps, and photography books to boutique jewelry, hand-printed pillow cases, and unique candles, some of which are designed by the owners. There is always a nice surprise to find here, and the service is welcoming and friendly.
Tryggvagötu 19 , Old Harbour Grófin Reykjavik Kvosin, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
One of the best places to feel the local side of Reykjavik life, the Kolaportid Flea Market is set in a spacious industrial warehouse close to the city’s old harbor. Open at weekends only, you can find anything from wool jumpers and vintage fashion garments to fermented fish and licorice, plus plenty of second-hand books and decorative knickknacks. Best to go early to avoid the crowds (it opens at 11 a.m.)—and best to have cash on you since many of the market’s vendors don’t accept credit cards.
Laugavegur 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
This much-loved secondhand and vintage clothing store is one of the oldest in the city—if not the oldest. Set inside a charming wooden house in Laugavegur, the interior is quirkily decorated and full of colorful garments of all kinds, many of them brought back from Europe and North America by the owners themselves. Catering for men and women, the curated selections of dresses, pants, skirts, and tee-shirts are supplemented by boots, shoes, and accessories. Occasionally the store has a kilo market where guests can purchase clothes by the kilogram for a slightly cheaper price.
Laugavegur
Icelanders take their books seriously (writing them as well as reading them), to the point where they are one of the most literate nations on the planet. Mál og Menning (language and culture) is one of two big bookstores in Reykjavik, and one of the best places to explore the country’s rich literary heritage. Along with a wealth of translated local lit (and global favorites) in the excellent English-language section, you can also find a decent range of CDs, newspapers, stationery, children’s games, postcards, and souvenirs. The café upstairs, Sufistiin, showcases local artworks on the walls and serves decent drinks and snacks.
Skólavörðustígur 16, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
There are two Geysir stores in downtown Reykjavik—both on Skólavörðustígur, the attractive road that stretches upwards towards Hallgrimskirkja. Specializing in high-quality wool garments and outdoor products, both shops are nicely designed and well stocked with Icelandic and international designs, including Geysir, Fjallråven, Alas, Ganni, Royal RepubliQ, Wood Wood, and Barbour. There are blankets, pants, sweaters, backpacks, and more—none of which are cheap, but for the most part they’re good-looking and long-lasting.
Aðalstræti
This cute and friendly shop sells high quality glassware, knitted goods and other local crafts. You can find everything from elf and goblin figurines to home decoration items such as candleholders, clocks and plates—and there’s also a good selection of throws and bedspreads with uniquely Icelandic motifs and styles.