The Best Restaurants in the Philippines

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Filipino food is a grand stew of flavors and styles developed across the Southeast Asian country's 7,000 islands. Flavors often lean toward sour in savory dishes (the country is a vinegar fan's delight) and, on the dessert front, the sweet relief from the heat that halo halo and ice cream treats provide. But you'll also see the influence of many other countries' flavors in the mix, from Spanish cuisine to Chinese. The restaurant scene ranges from relaxed open air spots that focus on local food to high-end dining at resorts. If food is your top reason to travel, consider sticking around the capital for several days. Many restaurants in Manila are becoming household names around the world.
Milky Way Café

Milkyway, 900 Antonio Arnaiz Ave, Makati, 1200 Metro Manila, Philippines
Halo-halo is a popular everyday dessert whose name is a Tagalog word meaning "mix." It’s composed of many ingredients, including various beans, fruits, and jelly-like coconut-based sweets. These toppings are put over a big bowl of shaved ice...
Zubuchon

One Mango Mall, General Maxilom Ave, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines
Arriving alone and hungry in the Philippines, I checked into my hotel and immediately asked for a dinner recommendation. After some thought by the staff, I was directed to Zubuchon for some authentic Filipino food; but not just any food: Lechon....
Camsur Watersports Complex

Provincial Capitol Complex Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur, Philippines
Had the tastiest Laing Pizza during a trip to CamSur (Camarines Sur), Bicol Region, Philippines. This is a great example of fusion food which combines an Italian pizza with a very local Filipino dish called Laing. Laing is a dish made of gabi...
Filipino Treats to Try

San Antonio, Pasig, Kalakhang Maynila, Philippines
Visiting the Philippines without trying "Halo Halo" won't be complete. Everytime I have friends or relatives from abroad come visit, I would bring them out to have Halo Halo. Halo Halo came from the Tagalog word for "mix" which is what it is. Halo...
Honesty Coffee Shop

National Rd, Ivana, Batanes, Philippines
This is the saying on one of the signs inside the Honesty Cafe, a small little cafe near the port in Ivana, Batanes. Joe and Elena own this place and because they were so busy with many other chores elsewhere, they often had to leave their little...
Bellini's

Cubao Expo, 3 General Romulo Ave, Cubao, Quezon City, 1109 Metro Manila, Philippines
If you're craving for Italian food in Manila, and love those little quaint places, you should visit this place. It's not in your usual tourist areas, it's located in Cubao Expo in Cubao, Quezon City, about 20 km from Makati. The Cubao area is more...
Commune Cafe + Bar

36 Polaris, Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines
Makati's Salcedo Village is abuzz with the energy of Manila’s creative circle. The coffee at Commune, undoubtedly, fuels this buzz. The community-minded café is a hub of activity at all times: Mornings see neighbors schlepping in for...
Cebu's Original Lechon Belly Park Mall

Ouano Avenue, Mandaue Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, 6014 Cebu, Philippines
If you haven't tried the Philippine Lechon, it's basically roasted suckling pig. The pig is roasted whole over open fire for hours and it's a favorite celebration food for Filipinos. The best part of the lechon of course, is the crispy skin, which...
Amanpulo

Pamalican Island, Sulu Archipelago, Agutaya, Palawan, Philippines
Amanpulo occupies its own island in the Cyuo Archipelago, where members of the animal kingdom outnumber humans by some comical order of magnitude. Adding to the resort’s castaway cred is the private airstrip, where guests land after a quick...
Makati Shangri-La, Manila

Makati Avenue corner, Ayala Avenue, Makati, 1200 Metro Manila, Philippines
A city within a city, Makati is Manila’s poshest shopping, business, and nightlife district. At the Makati Shangri-La, guests have amazing access to—and respite from—all of the above, including the malls that have made the...
