The Best Restaurants in the Philippines

Filipino food is a grand stew of flavors and styles developed across the Southeast Asian country's 7,000 islands. Flavors often lean toward sour in savory dishes (the country is a vinegar fan's delight) and, on the dessert front, the sweet relief from the heat that halo halo and ice cream treats provide. But you'll also see the influence of many other countries' flavors in the mix, from Spanish cuisine to Chinese. The restaurant scene ranges from relaxed open air spots that focus on local food to high-end dining at resorts. If food is your top reason to travel, consider sticking around the capital for several days. Many restaurants in Manila are becoming household names around the world.