Zubuchon
One Mango Mall, General Maxilom Ave, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines
| +63 32 239 5697
More info
Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 10pm
½ Kilo of PigArriving alone and hungry in the Philippines, I checked into my hotel and immediately asked for a dinner recommendation. After some thought by the staff, I was directed to Zubuchon for some authentic Filipino food; but not just any food: Lechon. And not even just lechon, but what Anthony Bourdain suggested is the "best pig...ever." This perfectly prepared pig keeps its moisture generously covered and insulated with a layer of pork belly fat.
Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.
Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, but not quite sour, beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon. Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from eating all ½ kilo of meat - and heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.
Try the lechon in the Philippines. And make sure you have Zubuchon at least once!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
½ Kilo of Pig
Arriving alone and hungry in the Philippines, I checked into my hotel in Cebu and immediately asked for a dinner recommendation. After some thought by the staff, I was directed to Zubuchon for some authentic Filipino food; but not just any food: Lechon. And not even "just" lechon, but what Anthony Bourdain suggested is the "best pig...ever." This perfectly prepared lechon holds its moisture close with a generous layer of insulating pork belly fat.
Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.
Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, not quite sour beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon.
Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from dipping the meat in Zubuchon's vinegar sauce and eating the entire ½ kilo; heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.
Try lechon in the Philippines. And, have Zubuchon at least once!
Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.
Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, not quite sour beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon.
Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from dipping the meat in Zubuchon's vinegar sauce and eating the entire ½ kilo; heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.
Try lechon in the Philippines. And, have Zubuchon at least once!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
½ Kilo of Pig
Arriving alone and hungry in the Philippines, I checked into my hotel in Cebu and immediately asked for a dinner recommendation. After some thought by the staff, I was directed to Zubuchon for some authentic Filipino food; but not just any food: Lechon. And not even "just" lechon, but what Anthony Bourdain suggested is the "best pig...ever." This perfectly prepared lechon holds its moisture close with a generous layer of insulating pork belly fat.
Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.
Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, not quite sour beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon.
Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from dipping the meat in Zubuchon's vinegar sauce and eating the entire ½ kilo; heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.
Try lechon in the Philippines. And, have Zubuchon at least once!
Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.
Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, not quite sour beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon.
Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from dipping the meat in Zubuchon's vinegar sauce and eating the entire ½ kilo; heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.
Try lechon in the Philippines. And, have Zubuchon at least once!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
One Half Kilo of Pig
Arriving alone and hungry in the Philippines, I checked into my hotel in Cebu and immediately asked for a dinner recommendation. After some thought by the staff, I was directed to Zubuchon for some authentic Filipino food; but not just any food: Lechon. And not even "just" lechon, but what Anthony Bourdain suggested is the "best pig...ever." This perfectly prepared lechon holds its moisture close with a generous layer of insulating pork belly fat.
Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.
Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, not quite sour beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon.
Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from dipping the meat in Zubuchon's vinegar sauce and eating the entire ½ kilo; heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.
Try lechon in the Philippines. And, have Zubuchon at least once!
Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.
Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, not quite sour beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon.
Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from dipping the meat in Zubuchon's vinegar sauce and eating the entire ½ kilo; heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.
Try lechon in the Philippines. And, have Zubuchon at least once!