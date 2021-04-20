Zubuchon One Mango Mall, General Maxilom Ave, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu, Philippines

More info Sun 9am - 10pm Mon - Sat 10am - 10pm

½ Kilo of Pig Arriving alone and hungry in the Philippines, I checked into my hotel and immediately asked for a dinner recommendation. After some thought by the staff, I was directed to Zubuchon for some authentic Filipino food; but not just any food: Lechon. And not even just lechon, but what Anthony Bourdain suggested is the "best pig...ever." This perfectly prepared pig keeps its moisture generously covered and insulated with a layer of pork belly fat.



Unfortunately, for some reason, I was not able to purchase a piece of pork less than ½ kilo. So, that is what I ordered. Perhaps I should have given the menu a closer look and ordered from the selection of "Fast Meals" that appear to be better suited for one.



Before I ran off with my ½ kilo of pig, the server suggested I also try a Kamias Shake which paired with the pork better than any wine pairing I have had with a meal! The tart, but not quite sour, beverage brought out all the nuances of the lechon. Back at my hotel, I was unable to stop myself from eating all ½ kilo of meat - and heading to bed that evening completely stuffed.



Try the lechon in the Philippines. And make sure you have Zubuchon at least once!



