The Best Restaurants in Puerto Rico
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From roast pork, empanadillas, and plantains to street snacks, seafood, and freshly-made ice cream, Puerto Ricans enjoy many hearty local flavors. To really experience local culture and customs, you must take time to try each region's culinary specialty. These foodie delights could be a unique twist on non-Puerto Rican food, or a delicious concoction of fruit and juices, to sandwiches stuffed with three kinds of meats. Locals love the flavors, and you will too!
Chef Peter Schintler’s San Juan restaurant remains one of the capital’s top fine dining destinations after more than a decade in operation. Marmalade, located in Old San Juan, has allowed Schintler to experiment with international...
PR-110R, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
We found the best spot for the freshest açai bowl on the west coast of Puerto Rico. Da Bowls in Aguadilla beats anything in Rincon or anywhere else on the island. Mix and match your own, or go with their selection. We chose the Reef Bowl, which...
1055 Ashford Ave, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
You don’t need to be a guest at the posh (and historic) Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in order to dine at 1919, but after indulging in chef Juan José Cuevas’s Michelin-starred cuising, either prix fixe or as a chef’s...
PR-115, Añasco, 00610, Puerto Rico
Kaplash is located on the curve of Road 115 as you head toward the town of Rincon. The little unassuming orange and blue building boasts a beautiful view of the ocean and—in the opinion of myself and others—the best empanadillas on the whole...
208 Calle de O'Donnell, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
A favorite with the locals, especially government workers at lunch, this place is always packed, and with good reason. For $10 or less for an authentic and delicious lunch special (with a drink), this place is a steal. Try the asopao de camarones...
The Heladería de Lares, a 45-year-old family business, sells about 50 unusual flavors of ice cream up in the mountains. Salvador Berreto, known to the locals as Yinyo, founded the shop to commemorate the Grito de Lares, a battle for freedom that...
PR-115, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Locally sourced lamb, beef, fish, fruits, and vegetables make Estela a popular farm-to-table choice for visitors to the surfer-and-expat hub of Rincón, a town on Puerto Rico’s northwest coast. But it’s the inspiration from...
Guavate, Cayey, Puerto Rico
Guavate, a section of Cayey better known as the Ruta del Lechon ("Pork Highway"), bursts into a rush of food-infused ecstasy every Friday and Saturday. People from all parts of the island come to watch someone roast a whole pig over the open fire...
Aguadilla-Isabela-San Sebastián, PR, Puerto Rico
Want to try your hand at wrangling fresh octopus for a "pulpo" salad while in Puerto Rico? Just hop on out to Maria's Beach on a day with no swell, snorkel about, and check out the crags and crevices for glass bottles—perfect hiding places for the...
1552-1558 Avenida Juan Ponce de León, San Juan, 00923, Puerto Rico
A recent addition to the Puerto Rican capital’s culinary scene are food hall–style spots where diners can choose among multiple kiosks, or stalls, each featuring a distinct kind of cuisine. Lote 23 is one such spot, located...
Cabo Rojo, 00623, Puerto Rico
Take it from a local: If you're looking to bond with the locals and enjoy some simple fare with lots of taste, drive down to Williche. The family-owned sandwich shop in a street corner in Cabo Rojo is just a block from the town square and a...
La Parguera, Lajas 00667, Puerto Rico
The most serene day trip is to this small town on the southwest coast of Puerto Rico, just an hour south of the popular surf destination of Rincon. Hourly boat rentals are available for you to skip around to all the local ocean mangroves that...
276 Mendez Vigo y Pirallo, Mayagüez, PR 00682
The customary dessert of Puerto Rico, the brazo gitano (gypsy arm), can be found at Franco's in Mayaguez. This place has been around for generations, preparing the rolls for local markets and grocers and also for their own store. The cake is...
Guavate, Cayey, Puerto Rico
For years, only the most adventurous travelers who happened off the highway and onto a local road in the town of Guavate discovered what was once a best-kept secret: Puerto Rico’s "Pork Highway." Los Pinos is one of many roadside stands, kiosks,...
Cll Sierra, Playita, Salinas 00751, Puerto Rico
El Dorado is a favorite in Salinas. The seafood is fresh and plentiful, and the menu boosts some unique twists on classic Puerto Rican dishes. This restaurant is located along the Ruta Gastronomica which has many restaurants each with their own...
Anywhere breakfast is served all day usually scores in my book. At Caficultura in Old San Juan, the food is "farm to table" and is as delicious as the creative menu sounds. In addition to the mostly healthy options, the highlight is the maple...
176 Calle Duffaut, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
Chef José Enrique has become something of a darling in Puerto Rico’s culinary circles, particularly as he has achieved acclaim (most notably as a James Beard “Best Chef of the South” semifinalist) and lots of media...
