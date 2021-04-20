Williche
Cabo Rojo, 00623, Puerto Rico
Eat a Sandwich, Join the FamilyTake it from a local: If you're looking to bond with the locals and enjoy some simple fare with lots of taste, drive down to Williche. The family-owned sandwich shop in a street corner in Cabo Rojo is just a block from the town square and a fifteen-minute drive from a couple of beaches.
Williche, a small building with pictures of old Cabo Rojo and slogans proclaiming a love for Puerto Rico, serves you cafeteria-style. It offers juices, different kinds of sandwiches, and milkshakes that are just the right amount of dense. My mom and grandparents started taking me there when I was a kid and I've been enjoying their bocadillos ever since. You would expect little (seeing as how they're basically bread, ham, cheese, onions, tomatoes, and ketchup), but that makes their immense flavor all the more satisfying.
I've been living outside of P.R. for more than six years, but every time I come home, I ask my family to stroll down with me by the dominoes-playing older men and to Williche. It's almost always packed, but I and everyone else know the woman behind the counter (the founder's daughter). It means we can talk and laugh with her, and get to know anyone else who happens to wander in.
Forget Olive Garden. When you're in Williche, you're family.