The Best Restaurants in Cusco
Whether you're carbo-loading in Aguas Calientes for the hike to Machu Picchu or eating light for a day of sightseeing at the Cathedral and the Plaza de Armas, you'll find a wide range of food that includes local cuisine as well as pizza and vegetarian food.
Av Imperio de los Incas 614, Aguas Calientes, Peru
Though better known for its high-quality, wide-ranging craft beer menu, Mapacho, in Aguas Calientes, merits culinary attention, too, regional suds or no. Lunch and dinner choices are varied and delicious with choices like trout ceviche and osso...
Triunfo 393, Cusco 08000, Peru
One of the city’s top restaurants, Cicciolina offers Italian-style dishes with a Peruvian flair, such as quinoa-encrusted prawns and osso buco with pumpkin ravioli topped by local cheese and a touch of Andean mint. There’s plenty to...
San Martin, Peru
You have to climb a few steps to reach this romantic restaurant, but it’s worth the effort, even after Machu Picchu. Beautifully presented dishes range from beef tenderloin to grilled trout with golden aguaymanto berries. The Tree House is...
Carmen Bajo 120, Cusco 08003, Peru
I planned on grabbing a quick lunch at Pacha Papa, located in San Blas Square, the heart of Cusco's artist and gallery neighborhood. But I ended up spending a couple of hours in the lovely outdoor courtyard, talking to my wonderful server, Ever,...
Calle Saphy 554, Cusco 08000, Peru
One thing you’ll likely notice when walking the streets of Cuzco is how many places advertise pizza. If you’re dying for a slice, there’s no better spot than La Cantina. Primarily a wine bar—bottles of all-Italian vintages line the walls—this...
Cusco 08000, Peru
Few places can beat MAP Café for atmosphere. Located in the courtyard ofCuzco’s Pre-Columbian art museum (itself housed in a colonial mansion), the restaurantfeatures all-glass walls for a privileged view. The fusion menu matches the ambience,...
Calle Palacio 121, Cusco 08000, Peru
Offering traditional Peruvian dishes as well as others with more of a gourmet-fusion twist, this restaurant is an object lesson in using a country’s gastronomical variety to the very fullest. In particular, it’s one of the best places in Cuzco to...
Portal de Carnes 236, Cusco 08000, Peru
Limo offers Peruvian fusion par excellence that uses typical ingredients in daring new ways. It’s particularly known for fish, including many types of sushi, as well as a variety of entrées that feature tuna, shrimp, octopus, crab, salmon,...
Av Imperio de los Incas 140, Aguas Calientes 08680, Peru
Chullpi is a top choice for haute cuisine Peruvian-style. Its chefs insist on Cuzco-adjacent ingredient sourcing that supports local economies, at the same time keeping traditional dishes like cuy (a regional guinea pig species) relevant through...
