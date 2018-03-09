HomeTravel GuidesUnited StatesCalifornia

The Best Restaurants in and Near Yosemite

You’ll find more options for casual fare – breakfast and lunch – on the south side of Yosemite Valley, at Half Dome Village. After a day of exploring Yosemite, treat yourself to dinner with a view at either Majestic Yosemite Dining Room, or Yosemite Valley Lodge.

cc3666f705c7d2ed6829da75dbb26a3e.jpg
Yosemite Hospitality
Majestic Yosemite Dining Room
1 Ahwahnee Drive, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
The ambience alone is worth a splurge at the dining room of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, the stopover of presidents, queens, celebrities, and moguls since it opened in 1927 (and, allegedly, one of Stanley Kubrick’s inspirations for the hotel in The Shining). The formal dining room—there’s a dress code at dinnertime—serves such Continental classics as French onion soup, duck leg confit, and rack of lamb Provençale under 34-foot, chandelier-studded ceilings. The Sunday brunch buffet is especially popular, as are the annual Renaissance-themed Christmas dinners in December. For a more casual option, the bar serves sandwiches, salads, and soups and, maybe best of all, offers outdoor tables so you can eat and enjoy a craft cocktail or glass of wine surrounded by glorious views. Note: This restaurant is open year-round.
March 09, 2018 10:34 PM
 · 
Deb Hopewell
7a6d963f97a0db6590a00122ac13a1bc.jpg
Yosemite Hospitality
Yosemite Valley Lodge Mountain Room
Cedar, 9006 Yosemite Lodge Dr, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
The Mountain Room Restaurant at the Yosemite Valley Lodge isn’t open for breakfast or lunch, so make your dinner reservation before dark to catch the star attraction: drop-dead views of the 2,400-foot Yosemite Falls from almost every seat in the dining room. Alternatively, you can stop by for Sunday brunch, which includes nearly as many offerings as the one at the Majestic Yosemite but for about half the price. In warm weather, diners can sit on the outdoor patio and enjoy such dishes as seafood risotto, several cuts of steak, and grilled pork chop with stone fruit, arugula, and smoked pecans. There’s also a lounge with a limited yet tasty menu (ceviche, charcuterie plates, sandwiches), which is popular with climbers and those who enjoy watching a game on the TV or cuddling next to the Swedish fireplace. Note: This restaurant is open year-round.
November 16, 2018 08:39 AM
 · 
Deb Hopewell
0db3c0752d65613ccaf2b43945c249fe.jpg
Yosemite Hospitality
Wawona Hotel Dining Room
8308 Wawona Rd, Wawona, CA 95389, USA
The food at the Wawona Hotel is unfussy and satisfying, whether you choose dinner in the Victorian-era dining room, lunch on the veranda, or the summer Saturday barbecues on the big lawn. Dinner specialties range from smoked salmon cakes and cornmeal-crusted trout to flatiron steak and pot roast, while lunchtime fare includes tried-and-true favorites like chicken sandwiches, wedge salads, burgers, and pasta. For even more casual options, the bar-lounge offers bites like caramelized-onion-and-pear tarts, cheese samplers, and turkey-and-bacon sandwiches that you can enjoy on the terrace. Note: This restaurant is open seasonally.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Deb Hopewell
02fd24a68680bacdbb5496097ad52317.jpg
Yosemite Hospitality
Curry Village
Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
Unlike the gussied-up lodges on the north flank of Yosemite Valley, Curry Village offers decidedly more casual fare, catering to the crowds in the campsites and tent cabins that sprawl along this side of the valley. The Pizza Deck has indoor and outdoor seating and, conveniently enough, shares space with the Curry Village Bar—a particularly popular place in nice weather. The Meadow Grill serves burgers and grilled sandwiches, while the Pavilion offers all-you-can-eat buffets for breakfast and dinner, including a salad bar, pasta bar, make-your-own taco station, and dessert table. Note: There are food options available from January through November.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Deb Hopewell
More from AFAR
A person pushing someone in a wheelchair in an airport
Air Travel News
Airlines Are (Slowly) Embracing Inclusivity and Accessibility. Here’s How.
June 26, 2024 04:48 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Family at airport walking with young child and suitcases
Loyalty + Rewards
Yes, You Can Use Points and Miles to Book Travel for Someone Else. Here’s How
June 26, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Paul Rubio
exterior of salmon pink building with white-trimmed balcony doors and windows and three outdoor dining tables shaded by large white outdoor umbrellas
Air Travel News
6 Places You Can Visit for (Almost) Free on a Stopover Flight
June 25, 2024 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
A woman in a light pink dress photographing cherry blossoms along a trail at the Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
Explore Copenhagen’s Restaurants and Outdoors in Spring
June 18, 2024 10:02 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
People gathering in an amusement park covered in snow at the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.
Journeys: Europe
5 Wintery, Wonder-Filled Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 10:00 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
Trees with fall-colored foliage at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:59 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A few people kayaking in the canals of Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
6 Long Summer Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:55 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A view from behind a band performing from onstage looking out onto an audience at Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: United States
A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene
May 30, 2024 11:49 AM
 · 
Asheville
A birds-eye view of the Omni Grove Park Inn and the surrounding greenery in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author
May 30, 2024 11:44 AM
 · 
Asheville
Load More