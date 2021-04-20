The Best Restaurants & Bars in Guadalajara

Calle Leandro Valle 895, Zona Centro, 44100 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Like the torta ahogada, birria is a culinary specialty in Guadalajara, served everywhere from street-food stalls to sit-down restaurants. To leave the Pearl of the West without sampling it would be a loss, as it offers a quintessential taste of the city. Though there are plenty of places in Guadalajara where you can order birria, Birriería las 9 Esquinas is a favorite for its spicy, slow-cooked meat stew, typically made with lamb or goat. Local lore has it that this restaurant was the first ever to serve the dish.