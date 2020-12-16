The Best Places to Take Tea in London
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
It’s hard to choose the best place to take tea in London. Should you take afternoon tea in the lush, sophisticated surroundings of London’s best hotels, with a view over London’s iconic landmarks or in Soho’s secret tea room? No matter the setting, you’ll spend afternoon tea enjoying tiny sandwiches, warm scones, tiny cakes and pots of jam and clotted cream.
29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
While everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach &...
Regent St, Carnaby, London W1B 5AH, UK
It’s no coincidence that walking around Liberty feels as if you’re exploring someone’s grand home; the department store’s founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, wanted to create that very feel, and so in 1875 settled on a...
160 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9EB, UK
It's pronounced "Wool-zee," and it's a former showroom for the smart old cars that bear its name. Now a restaurant, it's been restored to its original 1930s glamour with a gorgeous art deco slant. If you want a true taste of old Mayfair and St...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
150 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9BR, UK
Few things in life feel more luxurious than breakfast in bed. Especially when that breakfast is served with fine china and sterling silver. During my recent stay at The Ritz London, I was in no hurry to leave the comfort of my exquisite room,...
Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, The Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
Situated in a cellar at the very grounds of Westminster Abbey Cathedral in Central London, is the very delicious Cellarium Tea Room. Rather you are in London for one day or one week, I would advise you make tea your first priority. You'll never...
9 Conduit St, Mayfair, London W1S 2XG, UK
A gloriously eccentric venue, Sketch isn’t a restaurant so much as a collision of ideas, design, food, and frivolity in a large Mayfair townhouse. Its Parlour serves all day breakfast and then evening cocktails in an ambience that’s...
Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP, UK
I'm partial to the old-school charm of the afternoon tea at Brown's Hotel, with its dark wood paneling, the piano, and overstuffed setees underneath the window. Perfect for a fall or winter afternoon. The tables are as they should be, low and...
1C Portland Pl, Marylebone, London W1B 1JA, UK
Ah, The Langham for tea? Excellent choice. You've dressed up, of course, and the top-hatted gentleman nods his approval before opening the door to a most glamorous afternoon tea. Tea in the Palm Court is an elegant affair. A jazz pianist provides...
6-7 Chandos Pl, Covent Garden, London WC2N 4HU, UK
Do you fancy tootling around London on a classic double-decker bus whilst sipping tea and eating pastries? Of course you do. BB Bakery adds wheels and a French twist to the tradition of afternoon tea. A uniformed driver zips past London's iconic...
