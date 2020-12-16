The Best Places to Shop in Boston
From the national brands at Faneuil Hall and downtown Boston to the boutiques of Newbury Street, Charles Street, and the South End, the city's shopping areas offer a lot of something for everyone. If you're craving the best of Boston's small producers of good eats, head straight to Boston Public Market. In Cambridge, Harvard Square's hidden gems lean more bookish and, at times, more counterculture.
The village of Roslindale is filled with unlikely gems. Joanne Rossman Design is at the top of that list. Billed as a Purveyor of the Unnecessary & the Irresistible, it's a destination filled with treasures you never knew you couldn't live...
Starting at the northeast corner of the Public Garden, and stretching to the end of Beacon Hill, Charles St. shopping offers a more boutiquey experience than its better known Newbury St. cousin. The feel is very European, with a mix of small...
Shake the Tree is a carefully curated, creative boutique in the North End and while it's not far from downtown, it feels like an escape from the hustle of the city. Not only does it boast an interesting collection—ranging from clothing to jewelry...
For over 30 years, Formaggio Kitchen has been a Boston institution. Here you can shop for artisan products from all corners of the globe. The owners crowded travel schedule has them taste testing in unusual places and bringing their high quality...
Visiting Beyt Design in Cambridge was inspirational. Their award winning social enterprise uses architectural salvage from conflict zones in the Near East destroyed by violence and up cycles them into one of a kind home decor. Tiles from 18th...
The recently opened Boston Public Market is the only year round indoor market in the country to feature exclusively New England vendors. The bounty of 35 businesses representing farms, makers and food producers offers a cross section of all things...
Jewelry designer Michele Mercado's showroom and work space in Boston's historic South End is filled with metal treasures. Her award winning designs feature 100% recycled Harmony Metals and she is a big champion of up cycling clients old pieces...
Walking down the alley to the courtyard of Patch NYC, you'll probably think-Where is she sending me? Trust me, there's gold at the end of the tunnel! In the beautifully designed shop, you'll find the the work of a highly curated group of vendors,...
Every Sunday from May through October, the SoWa (south of Washington Street) Open Market celebrates all things local. Started a decade ago, it features a farmers' market with growers from the area, an indie design market, and a rotating group of...
Commonwealth Books is a fantastic place to while away an hour or two, amid an impressive collection of used & rare books, ranging from recent titles to medieval manuscript leaves, engravings, children's books and more. Located in the heart of...
Black Ink is a shop focused on presenting good design in all of it's many forms. You'll spend time perusing all these items you never knew you needed, and leave with gifts for just about anyone on your list. Their selection of cards is clever and...
Mile-long Newbury Street, lined with handsome 19th-century brownstone homes, is synonymous with shopping in Boston; it's also the place to go to get your hair done up nice. Between Arlington Street and Massachusetts Avenue you’ll find an eclectic...
