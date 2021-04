There are more flavors to be found in the BVI than there are islands, where freshly caught seafood and locally grown produce are served up in delicious fusions of Spanish, East Indian, African, French, Dutch, and English cuisines. Must-tries in the BVI include johnnycakes, fish and fungi (fried fish with cornmeal and okra), and the aptly named Painkiller (a fruity and frozen dark rum cocktail).