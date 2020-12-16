The Best of Winter in Scottsdale
While other cities are shoveling snow, Scottsdale heads outdoors for sun and fun.
Hit the trails at the Cave Creek hiking area, about 30 miles north of town in the Tonto National Forest, to see the rare crested saguaro cactus in its fantastic fan shapes. Trail number 4 meanders alongside Cave Creek for most of the 10-mile trek,...
Who says nothing grows in the desert? Local flavor is fresh and on display Saturday mornings during cooler weather at the Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market, where Arizona-grown oranges and peppers are sold alongside homemade tamales and...
Unlike other sporting events, Waste Management Open professional golf tournament never sells out of tickets and is relatively affordable. With plenty of public parking and a convenient and easy-to-navigate shuttle system to the...
In 1995, Scottsdale residents voted to set aside a large parcelof undeveloped city land asprotectedopen space. Today, the roughly 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve provides an opportunity for adventure. Hike, bike, and rock climb, or take to...
Tis the season to be jolly! If you’re feeling festive around the holidays or perhaps you want to keep Christmas going all year long, then a visit to the Coach House should be on your holiday wish list. When the holiday season approaches, ...
The Native Trails event no longer takes place.
The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian community neighbors the city of Scottsdale and makes up a unique and active part our Arizona culture. Each year a diverse representation of the tribal nations that...
Downtown Scottsdale’s historic district has plenty to peruse. Shop for cowboy wares, authentic Native American artifacts, and handcrafted leather goods. People who are into Southwestern décor love Shades of the West, which was once Scottsdale’s...
Every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., downtown Scottsdale’s galleries host Scottsdale ArtWalk. It’s the country’s longest running event of its kind and is more like a casual open house with live artist demonstrations and free drinks and snacks....
Long before the West was even wild, between the years 600 and 1450, an ancient group of peoples known as the Hohokam brought life to the Arizona desert with an intricate canal system. Parts of it are still in use today and,in addition toproviding...
