The Best of Taipei City

Taipei, Taiwan's capital, has emerged as one of Asia’s best-loved destinations. The rapidly developing city has restaurants and hotels that hold their own with the best in East Asia, but remains more budget-friendly than Tokyo or Hong Kong. Visitors find strong Taiwanese cultural heritage in places like Snake Alley and Longshan Temple, while just minutes away by MRT is the hyper-fashionable Ximending district and the electronics bazaar of the Guang Hua Digital Plaza.