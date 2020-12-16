The Best of Taipei City
Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Taipei, Taiwan's capital, has emerged as one of Asia’s best-loved destinations. The rapidly developing city has restaurants and hotels that hold their own with the best in East Asia, but remains more budget-friendly than Tokyo or Hong Kong. Visitors find strong Taiwanese cultural heritage in places like Snake Alley and Longshan Temple, while just minutes away by MRT is the hyper-fashionable Ximending district and the electronics bazaar of the Guang Hua Digital Plaza.
Alley 342, Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The base of Elephant Mountain is just a short walk from the base of Taipei 101 and offers one of the most accessible and stunning views of the city—except, perhaps, from the top of the tower itself. The hike up the mountain is steep, but can be...
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The W Taipei showcases the city’s geography and cutting-edge technology. The lobby’s light installation reacts to human motion, and guest rooms feature dramatic skyline views. The W is also home to some of Taipei’s hottest nightspots, including...
Taipei 101, No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Soaring more than 1,600 feet into the air, Taipei 101 is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world and probably Taipei’s most iconic site. For a small fee, visitors can spend time on the observation deck—a large space that offers a 360-degree...
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
Longshan is not Taipei's largest temple, but its unique beauty and proximity to the MRT have made it a very popular one. It's an awesome place to stop by at sunset when the after-work crowd comes to worship. The temple fills with people from all...
No. 199號, Shuiyuan Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
To see life in Taipei at its fastest pace, be sure to spend some time walking through the always pulsing Ximending Pedestrian Zone. This famous part of town is the center of Taipei’s pop, fashion, and alternative cultures. You will see everything—...
No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 台北市中山區建國北路一段96號
After first seeing examples of fine jade art in the National Palace Museum, Burmese master craftsman Sofeen Hu decided that this art form shouldn’t be just for ancient Chinese masters. With this in mind, he created some of the most intricate and...
104, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, Nanjing West Road, 1號3樓
I found a new food obsession when I visited Taiwan, Peking duck. This traditional Chinese dish isn’t just served in Taipei–it’s been elevated to a form of culinary art. While you can find several great purveyors of this delicacy in Taipei, my...
No. 8號, Section 3, Civic Blvd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
If you are looking for the latest electronic gadgets and gizmos at affordable prices, then be sure to stop by the Guang Hua Market. This six-story testament to high-tech worship has everything you could want, or even imagine you could want, all...
No. 39號, Chang'an West Road, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
When my mountain biking plans were rained out, I had to find something else to do, so I decided to check out Taipei's Museum of Contemporary Art. I was surprised by the variety of the artwork there. They have everything from paintings to...
No. 98, Section 3, Xinsheng South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
A favorite cultural activity of mine is to visit bookstores wherever I go. Even if I can’t understand the language, I can usually get a sense for the themes of the most popular books. Luckily, the massive bookstore Eslite has a great...
Section 2, Xinguang Road, Wenshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 116
The largest zoological park in Asia, the Taipei Zoo is an extremely well curated assemblage of animals from around the world, specializing in Asian wildlife. As with many zoos, the most popular attraction are the giant panda bears, their cute and...
No. 145號, Rui'an Street, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Discovering new and exciting restaurants in Taipei is a big part of the travel experience there, but I was surprised when I learned how popular American-style cuisine is at the moment. From Tex-Mex to classic Eggs Benedict, Western-style meals are...
No. 100號, Shidong Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
A-ji-shi is a stand-up sushi bar located in Taipei's Shidong Market. There's only a fixed menu and it is pricey by local standards. But the fish is fresh and the sushiman well-trained.
No. 21號, Zhongshan South Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
Located in the heart of Taipei is the massive Memorial Hall Square complex that includes the National Theater, National Concert Hall, and, of course, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. While Chiang Kai-shek is an incredibly divisive figure, there...
No.113, Section 2, North Road, 10448,, 中山區台北市 Taiwan 104
Chinese culture has had a tremendous influence on modern Taiwan, from language to customs to art. The mission of the TaipeiEye Foundation is to recognize this influence and to expose foreign guests to some of the more dramatic forms of Chinese...
No. 18號, Section 2, Zhongshan N Rd, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 104
This beautiful 1920s colonial-style home was once home to the American consulate and later embassy until diplomatic ties were severed in 1979. The stately residence has been revived though and today is home to one of the most innovative theaters...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 吉林路144 巷8號
Taipei is home to many strangely themed cafes and restaurants. Among the oddest is this puppet-themed restaurant. Established in 1992, the restaurant features hand puppet performances that, over the course of dinner, involve the audience. A great...
The Huaxi Night Market ((華西街觀光夜市), also known as 'Snake Alley' is famous for selling various snake-based goods such as medicine, soup, and wine. It's best known, however, for the shots of snake blood that one can take. Pictured, from left to...
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
When Chiang Kai-shek fled mainland China for Taiwan, he took with him many of the treasures that at one time were featured in Beijing’s Palace Museum. Among the items are relics and antiques reflecting 8,000 years of Chinese history. Today the...
