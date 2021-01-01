The Best of Gulf Coast Florida
Collected by Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert
The stretch of Florida that runs roughly from Tampa to Naples is home to sophisticated towns and more of those powdery beaches lapped by calm, shallow waters. Explore the Cuban history of Ybor City in Tampa, have a grouper sandwich with your feet in the sand on Anna Maria Island, or go looking for ghost orchids in the incredible nature preserves around Naples.
Save Place
2117 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Ybor City can boast that it is home to the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Florida. The Columbia Restaurant opened in 1905 as a café serving coffee and Cuban sandwiches to local cigar workers. Today, the...
Save Place
Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Stretching 2.4 miles along the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk is a paved path perfect for walking, jogging, or biking along the beautiful waterfront of Tampa. Landscaped parks and sculpture gardens provide...
Save Place
Ybor City, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Founded in 1885, Tampa's Ybor City became the center of cigar making in North America. At one time there were 230 cigar factories employing 12,000 cigar makers and producing 700 million cigars a year. One of only three Historic Landmark Districts...
Save Place
420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606, USA
The Oxford Exchange is my new favorite place in Tampa. First, there are books. Not just any books, but a well curated selection of books on interesting subjects, well displayed with helpful hints from bookstore staff. The room is light-filled and...
Save Place
101 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday morning throughout the year, a wonderful market takes over a parking lot right in downtown St. Petersburg's pretty marina district. Locals and visitors descend in droves to listen to live bands while browsing...
Save Place
5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243, USA
Circus magnate John Ringling and his wife, Mable, built their ostentatious winter home just south of Tampa, and today the lavish estate houses a series of galleries and gardens. Ca' d'Zan was the Ringlings' Prohibition-era, Venetian-style mansion,...
Save Place
1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606, USA
Simply put, Bern’s is a Tampa institution and probably the one place you should plan to eat if you only have one night in town. The stark, rather dull facade of the building in the heart of South Tampa doesn’t prepare you for the...
Save Place
1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Fans of the surrealist artist Salvador Dalí need not travel to Spain's Costa Brava to explore an exceptional display of his work. St. Petersburg’s Dalí Museum houses the private collection of Reynolds and Eleanor Morse, the largest assembly of...
Save Place
2909 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, USA
Mazzarro Italian Market is, hands down, one of THE BEST things about living in St. Pete, FL. First, there are the smells: freshly roasted coffee, bread baking in the ovens, wheels and wheels of parmesan cheese, meatballs cooking in the kitchen,...
Save Place
Seagate Dr &, Crayton Rd, Naples, FL 34108, USA
Naples brims with beautiful beaches where dolphins frolic and the sun melts like molasses into the Gulf of Mexico. But the best one is this local, lesser-known park accessed by a long boardwalk winding through wetlands and mangroves. Pay to park...
Save Place
1200 Main St, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931, USA
For all the beautiful beaches in Fort Myers, one of the coolest things you can do here is take the ferry to Key West. In just three-and-a-half hours (much quicker and more relaxing than driving), the double-decker catamaran carries you down the...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer