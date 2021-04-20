Where are you going?
Mashatu Game Reserve

Pont Drift, Botswana
Website
| +27 31 761 3440
Walking Safaris at Mashatu Pont Drift Botswana

Walking Safaris at Mashatu

I love the Mashatu Game Reserve in Botswana, near the Limpopo River. The opportunity to explore the 25,000-hectare reserve by bicycle or by foot is something that rarely happens on a safari.

You can arrange morning and late afternoon walks with one of their phenomenal rangers, staying in the comfort of camp in the evenings, or you can opt to head out on a three- or four-day adventure on foot, camping each night.

Either way, you'll soon be among the elephants, giraffes, and other beautiful animals in their natural surrounds.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

